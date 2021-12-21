FFXIV Endwalker update 6.01 patch notes: Pandaemonium, new quests & items

Final Fantasy XIV Online Endwalker’s patch 6.01 adds the new Pandaemonium raid dungeon, items, and quests in order to make your FFXIV journey even better. Check out the full patch notes for the update.

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s concluding chapter, Endwalker, has finally hit our screens. Drawing the current story arc to a close in true FFXIV style, players across Eorzea have been quick to dive into the end of all days.

Well, sort of. Due to ongoing server issues, Square Enix have struggled to cater to the millions of players that are flocking back to the game.

Hopefully FFXIV’s 6.01 update will clear up some of the irritating problems, but it also introduces swathes of new content. From the new Pandaemonium raid dungeon to awesome looking items, here’s a rundown of FFXIV Endwalker’s 6.01 update’s patch notes.

Contents

FFXIV Endwalker 6.01: Pandaemonium Asphodelos

Of course, the highlight of FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.01 is the newest raid dungeon to join the game’s ever-expanding roster, Pandaemonium: Asphodelos.

A ghastly realm engulfed in a black mist and shadowed by spindly, warped trees, players will have 90 minutes to complete the raid and earn Pandaemonium Points. These are then traded to Mylenie in Labyrinthos or Djole in Radz-at-Han in order to earn some all-new items.

FFXIV Endwalker 6.01: Patch Notes

Below are the patch notes for FFXIV Endwalker’s 6.01 update, courtesy of Square Enix.

Playable Content

Quests

Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added.

The following adjustments have been made to the instanced battle for the quest “In from the Cold”: (These adjustments are only applicable when choosing the Easy or Very Easy difficulties after failing the duty.) The effects of the Indomitable Spirit status effect have been increased. The initial number of uses of the duty action has been increased. To more easily locate certain items required to progress in this duty, the amount of fuel-concealing wreckage in the area has been increased.



Housing

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer

New Triple Triad cards have been added.

Battle System

The new raid dungeon Pandæmonium: Asphodelos has been added.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement Average item level 565 or above Party Size Eight players Time Limit 90 minutes

* Players can queue solo via the Duty Finder after unlocking the raid.

Requirements

Where Familiars Dare Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Crystal from Beyond.”

Rewards

Treasure coffers that appear upon completing Pandæmonium: Asphodelos will not yield gear, but instead yield tokens that can be traded for gear of your choosing. You can only receive one token per circle of Pandæmonium: Asphodelos each week. In the event you are awarded a token from the loot list, you relinquish your right to vie for all remaining tokens regardless of whether you selected Need or Greed.

Also note that there is no weekly restriction on entering Pandæmonium: Asphodelos.

* Reward eligibility will be reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST).

Item Exchange

The items obtained from treasure coffers can be exchanged for gear by speaking with Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X:8.3 Y:27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3 Y:9.6).

Item Type Required Token / Number of Tokens Head Unsung Helm of Asphodelos x2 Body Unsung Armor of Asphodelos x4 Hands Unsung Gauntlets of Asphodelos x2 Legs Unsung Chausses of Asphodelos x4 Feet Unsung Greaves of Asphodelos x2 Accessories Unsung Ring of Asphodelos x1

Completion Reward

Upon completing Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle, players can also earn an unsung blade of Asphodelos once per week. This reward can be exchanged with Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X:8.3 Y:27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3 Y:9.6) for discal tomestones, which can in turn be exchanged for weapons.

* Reward eligibility will be reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST).

* Weapons will be available for exchange for discal tomestones after the introduction of Allagan tomestones of astronomy, which are scheduled to be released two weeks after patch 6.01.

Furthermore, with the introduction of Allagan tomestones of astronomy, the number of tomestones required for weapons exchange has been reduced from 1,000 to 500.

The following duties have been added to Duty Roulette: Mentor:

Asphodelos: The First Circle Asphodelos: The Second Circle Asphodelos: The Third Circle Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle

The following duties have been added to Duty Roulette: Normal Raids:

Asphodelos: The First Circle Asphodelos: The Second Circle Asphodelos: The Third Circle Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle

The required average item level to register for Duty Roulette: Mentor has been increased from 540 to 565.

Experience points earned by completing level 81 to 89 dungeons has been increased.

Experience points earned by completing junior, associate, and senior guildship mark bills has been increased.

Items

New items have been added.

New minions have been added.

System

New achievements have been added.

New trophies have been added (PlayStation®5).

New music has been added.

The volume of the sound effect played when successfully completing an action combo has been increased.

The sound effect of the scholar action Broil IV has been adjusted.

Combat sounds for Voice 4 of male Viera have been adjusted.

Players can now use the Character Renaming Service even when servers are heavily congested.

Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue wherein accompanying NPCs behaved strangely in areas with changes in elevation.

An issue wherein progressing to a certain point in the final quest of the Endwalker main scenario prevented progression in the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Gods of Eld.”

An issue when undertaking the quests “Morbid Motivation” and “Cut from a Different Cloth” wherein completion of a level 80 dungeon via Duty Roulette: Level 50/60/70/80 Dungeons did not count toward quest progression.

An issue when undertaking the quest “Seeking Inspiration” wherein completion of level 81 to 89 dungeons via Duty Roulette: Leveling did not count toward quest progression.

An issue wherein Ixal daily quests required the submission of belts.

An issue when undertaking the Battle of Castrum Lacus Litore wherein the HP of the tunnel armor was incorrect.

An issue when undertaking hunts in 6.0 areas wherein guildship mark bills did not reward sacks of nuts under certain conditions.

An issue during certain FATEs in Thavnair wherein spells cast by enemies appeared in the battle log much more frequently than intended.

An issue when playing as gunbreaker wherein the number of charged cartridges in the Powder Gauge displayed incorrectly after disengaging level sync under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as ninja wherein execution of Hollow Nozuichi caused the status effects Forked Raiju Ready and Fleeting Raiju Ready to expire.

An issue wherein the description for the trait Enhanced Apex Arrow was incorrect.

* This issue did not affect the functionality of this trait.

An issue wherein descriptions for the samurai PvE actions Mangetsu and Oka listed Fuga as their combo action even after learning the action Fuko.

* This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue wherein the description of the status effect “Enhanced Flare” erroneously read the “next” Flare cast will deal increased damage.

* This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue wherein the description for the sage action Eukrasia did not state that its recast timer is unaffected by status effects or gear attributes.

* This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue wherein the descriptions for the reaper PvP actions Blood Stalk, Unveiled Gibbet, Unveiled Gallows, and Grim Swathe are incorrect.

* This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue wherein the graphics of the hairstyle Both Ways displayed incorrectly under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the use of dye did not apply to paladin’s Idealized Chevalier gear.

An issue wherein job-specific gear introduced in Patch 6.0 did not include “IL and attributes synced to current job level” in their descriptions.

An issue in the last area introduced in Patch 6.0 wherein enemies that spawn in FATEs would attack players even when under the effect of the action Sneak.

An issue when undertaking Studium deliveries wherein players were granted experience points when crafting items required for quest progression.

An issue wherein the materials needed for the carpenter recipe Rarefied Integral Fishing Rod were incorrect.

An issue wherein certain potions restored more HP than intended under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the sale price of Competent Craftsman’s Draught, Commanding Craftsman’s Draught, and Cunning Craftsman’s Draught were incorrect.

An issue wherein the sale price of items displayed incorrectly when toggling the display of high-quality and low-quality item details.

An issue in Lord of Verminion wherein certain minion action descriptions stated their ATK had a potency of 180, when it was in fact higher.

An issue in Lord of Verminion wherein certain poppet minion actions slowed the movement of enemies despite their descriptions stating enemies in range are bound for the effect duration.

An issue when viewing the credits wherein players were forcibly disconnected due to inactivity.

An issue when playing the opening movie for Endwalker wherein audio channels were switched, resulting in improper sound balance (PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 only).

An issue wherein selecting Logitech PRO-G 50mm under Sound Settings did not affect audio quality.

An issue wherein enabling Immerse Spatial Audio prevented sound effects from playing under certain conditions.

An issue wherein certain sounds do not play correctly under certain conditions.

* We expect sound issues created after the release of Patch 6.0 to be resolved via adjustments to the sound engine. Should you continue to experience sound-related issues, we recommend the following:

Open the Windows control panel, select your default audio device, and view properties. Then, under the Advanced tab, select a lower setting for the default format. (A lower bit rate and Hz range is less system intensive.)

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

An issue wherein the polygon count of grapes in Labyrinthos were reduced in excess to alleviate system memory usage in the area.

* They have been adjusted to be comparable to those found at the Crystarium.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

Known Issues