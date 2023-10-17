Cities Skylines 2’s new mod platform brings mods to console

Cities Skylines 2 developer Paradox Interactive has announced that its city building sequel will feature a new and improved mod platform that will bring mods to both PC and console.

It’s no secret that the original Cities Skylines is considered one of the best tycoon management games ever made with it receiving Very Positive reviews on Steam and an impressive 85 on Metacritic.

However, the vanilla experience is just a slice of what it has to offer with mods being where the real fun can be found. From small quality-of-life tweaks to gameplay overhauls, Cities Skylines’ modding scene is seriously impressive.

With the original game utilizing Steam Workshop to distribute mods, it left console players empty-handed but that is changing in Cities Skylines 2 courtesy of Paradox’s new mod platform.

Cities Skylines 2 announces improved mod platform for sequel

Cities Skylines 2 will be switching from Steam Workshop to a new mod platform called Paradox Mods. The main reason for this change is the city builder developer wants to bring mods to more platforms outside of PC.

“We’re introducing Paradox Mods as the new mods platform for Cities: Skylines II. One of the core reasons for this is its inclusivity; modding capabilities will be extended to players across platforms…” Paradox confirmed in a forum post on October 16.

The post continued: “…both PC and console – aligning with our commitment to provide as many as possible with the opportunity to modify and enjoy the game.”

Paradox clarified what this means for console players: “For console users, this means you will be able to access Asset Mods in the library. Yes, you read that right! We know it is a huge part of the Cities: Skylines experience and we’re beyond excited to introduce a solution that makes mods available to everyone.”

This is a landmark update with mods being a huge reason why Cities Skylines was so successful. Now players on all major platforms will be able to experience them equally and make the most of Paradox Interactive’s highly anticipated city-building simulator.