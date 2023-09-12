New Fist of the North Star anime adaptation in the works

Fist of the North Star is a manga series that was started in the late 80s. At the time of writing, the classic martial arts-centered manga series had around 100 million copies in circulation. And recently, it’s been announced that the manga series is getting a new anime project.

The story of Fist of the North Star takes place in a barren land after a Nuclear War has destroyed everything. The series’ main protagonist, Kenshiro, is the holder of the most robust martial art form, Hokuto Shinken. He has to fight a swath of potent enemies to get back what he has lost. Along with that, he eventually ends up becoming the savior of the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Fist of North Star has previously received several OVAs, anime adaptations, and video games. All of these helped the series gain a cult following that eagerly awaits new content.

Now, it’s time to gear up as the series heads toward a new anime project that has been announced to be in development.

Fist of the North Star gets a new Anime Project

Fist of the North Star first came into existence on September 13, 1983. Now, as it has completed its 40 remarkable years, it’s been confirmed that the legendary manga series will receive a new anime project.

Before this, Fist of the North Star got an anime adaptation back in 1984, which ended in 1987. Toei Animation, the animation studio behind series like Dragon Ball and One Piece, worked on the Fist of the North Star anime and gave the fandom 109 remarkable episodes. And now, after all these years, it’ll be interesting to see which studio takes on the new adaptation.

Also, it’s yet to be revealed if this is going to be a fresh project featuring a new storyline or a reboot of the original series. Regardless, more information on the project will be revealed later, so we’ll hopefully get some answers soon.

Recently, the anime fandom has been getting more accustomed to martial arts or fighting anime series, all thanks to shows like Kengan Ashura and Baki Hanma. So, now is the perfect time for a legendary series like Fist of the North Star to make a comeback.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

