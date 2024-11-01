How many players play Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Player count tracker

Ten years on from Inquisition, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has finally been released, and thousands of players have flocked to create their characters, romance the companions, and explore the world of Thedas once more.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, alongside the successful Black Ops 6 and the delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows. So, with all the new factions, classes, companions, and quests you can take part in, it’s no surprise to see The Veilguard break a few records in the first few days of its release.

So, how many people are playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Well, here’s all you need to know, about the current player count for Dragon Age’s most recent installment.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard player count

According to Steam DB, as of the time of writing Dragon Age: The Veilguard hit a peak player count of 70,414 just ten hours after its release on October 31. At the time of writing, the player count is hovering around 38,550 concurrent players.

It’s worth noting, this is purely based on Steam. The Veilguard is also available on Xbox and PlayStation, so this number is likely to be much higher than highlighted on just one platform.

Steam DB

Interestingly, while this hasn’t reached the likes of the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta, Helldivers 2, or Black Ops 6, reaching 70,000 concurrent players is a record for EA, making Dragon Age: The Veilguard the most successful single player EA game on Steam.

This player count is expected to rise exponentially over the weekend given it released on a work day. So, keep an eye on this page, as we’ll be updating it regularly with the current player count and all-time peak.

Peak player count compared to other Dragon Age games

While compared to recent releases, Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s peak player count isn’t breaking any records outside of EA, it’s the biggest Dragon Age game by far in terms of peak player count.

No other Dragon Age game comes anywhere near The Veilguard, proving just how popular the release really is.

Dexerto

No other Dragon Age game comes anywhere near The Veilguard, proving just how popular the release really is.