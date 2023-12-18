Monster Hunter World player count hits 3-year peak amid Monster Hunter Wilds hype

2018’s Best RPG winner Monster Hunter World is in the midst of an explosive boom in players. Hype for Monster Hunter Wilds and a big push from Capcom have seen the most concurrent players in years.

Monster Hunter fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the sixth generation of games in Capcom’s second-best-selling franchise. At The Game Awards 2023, their prayers were answered when the final reveal of the show gave them the first look at Monster Hunter Wilds.

Article continues after ad

While the Niantic-developed Monster Hunter Now might be keeping some players occupied until Monster Hunter Wilds’ 2025 release, Capcom isn’t placing all its eggs in one Basket. They’ve invited players new and old to test their mettle in Monster Hunter World.

Article continues after ad

The #ReturntoWorld campaign has seen a massive boom in active players for Monster Hunter World across multiple platforms. According to SteamDB, it’s hit its highest 24-hour peak since October 2020.

#ReturntoWorld is an initiative from Capcom to prepare players for Monster Hunter Wilds. The company has approved some massive discounts for Monster Hunter World with the base game and its Iceborne DLC now selling at their lowest price ever.

Article continues after ad

Along with that, they’ve been hosting community live streams of the game to show a start-to-finish playthrough for those still on the fence. It looks like it’s working too as Monster Hunter World recently hit a 24-hour peak of 97,006. That’s its highest player count in three years.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The hardcore fanbase of the Monster Hunter franchise had actually been calling for seasoned players to pick Monster Hunter World back up before Capcom began their campaign. The official seal of approval from the developer has been a welcome sight in the community.

Article continues after ad

Veterans have been getting involved by welcoming new players and sharing advice on how to break through the game’s bulky barrier to entry. On top of that, they’ve been jumping into hunts via Monster Hunter World’s SOS Flare system and helping newcomers in the harder hunts.

Capcom The game’s Iceborne DLC includes more content than the base game.

In the spirit of the event, Veteran players have created new characters for a complete replay so as not to steamroll monsters with their endgame gear. There’s never been a better time to jump into the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter World was the first title in the franchise to garner mainstream acclaim and players can discover why alongside a host of other beginners trying it out for the first time.