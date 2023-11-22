How big is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? File size for PC

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release on December 7, 2023, but before you jump into the world on Pandora, you’ll need to know how much space to free up. Here’s exactly how much space you need for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

James Cameron created a legacy when he made the first Avatar film back in 2008, followed by a sequel almost 14 years later, which not only built on the strengths of the first film but surpassed them, setting in stone Avatar as an iconic franchise.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora expands the world created by Cameron by letting you step into the shoes of a Na’vi as you traverse the beautiful world of Pandora and fight against the capitalistic forces of Earth.

However, before you dive into the mesmerizing world of Pandora, you need to know how much space to clear out before installing the game. Here’s a rundown of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s file size on PC.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an exciting open-world RPG.

How big is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will require 90GB of storage space on PC.

It’s important to remember that both the first installation and any post-launch game updates may require more storage space as the update file size could be bigger. It is advisable to leave a little bit more free space just in case.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s file size is quite large, which is justifiable considering the game’s scope and truly next-gen graphics. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X so once official file size information is revealed for these platforms we’ll be sure to update this page.

That's a rundown of how big Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's file size is on PC.

