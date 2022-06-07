Hollow Knight: Silksong could finally appear at Summer Game Fest 2022

The lack of any proper Hollow Knight Silksong update or footage for so long is a curious oddity, but through the grapevine, it appears that the game could finally resurface at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Summer Game Fest 2022 is the latest iteration of one of the gaming calendar’s biggest events each year. We are already aware of tons of activities going on during the week: the first level of Modern Warfare 2 is being demonstrated, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will get more exposure, and the terrifying-looking The Callisto Protocol is expected to reveal more grizzly gameplay.

There will be tons of other announcements and first-looks at upcoming games, but one game that seems to have disappeared off the face of the Earth is Hollow Knight: Silksong. The much-anticipated sequel to the smash-hit indie Soulslike hasn’t had any proper news for a while, but we might not have to wait much longer.

Hollow Knight: Silksong teased by dev for Summer Game Fest

The original Hollow Knight quickly amassed a cult following that soon turned into a large crowd hungry for more. Five years have now passed since the first game came out and, aside from its reveal trailer and a subsequent gameplay showcase, Hollow Knight: Silksong, for unknown reasons, wandered off into obscurity for the last two years.

The wait for information may be nigh though if a Tweet from Matthew Griffin, working in Marketing & Publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, is to be considered.

Geoff Keighley is the annual host of Summer Game Fest and Tweeted out a teasing message for gamers preparing to tune in for the week.

There’s nothing like the feeling of seeing a good world premiere arrive in your inbox. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 6, 2022

The harmless tease was seen by Matthew who decided to stoke the fire even more.

I approve of the tease. =P — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) June 6, 2022

Within minutes, rampant speculation began with gamers everywhere believing Matthew’s Tweet was alluding to the incoming return of Hollow Knight: Silksong back into the limelight.

“But what does this mean Matthew Griffin, sir?,” one intrigued Twitter user said, whereas another simply added: “I’m looking forward to see how hard this Tweet will destroy all of my happiness on Thursday.”

In the meantime, this will have to stay as speculation, as we imagine that if this is true, this will remain a secret and the team will be tight-lipped on any potential news until Summer Game Fest 2022 at the very least.