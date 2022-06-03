Resident Evil 4 Remake: Release date, trailers, everything we know so far

A Resident Evil 4 remake is now confirmed to be in the works, but what exactly do we know about Capcom’s plans? Here’s everything we’ve gleaned about the upcoming release.

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most celebrated entries in the Resident Evil series. Not only was it a shot in the arm for an aging franchise, but it revolutionized the third-person action-adventure genre. There’s a reason it’s been ported to nearly every platform since release. In fact, it’s so celebrated some fans argue it doesn’t need a remake at all.

When played on modern systems, Resident Evil 4 holds up rather well, and the argument that a remake is unnecessary and that Capcom should instead turn their attention to Code Veronica or Dino Crisis carries some weight. But with Resident Evil 4 being a popular and commercially successful entity, bringing it back into the fold for next-gen consoles is an exciting prospect.

With Resident Evil Village sweeping up 2021 Game of the Year awards, let’s examine when we’ll be returning to the original spooky village in a Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake release date

As confirmed in the release trailer premiered at the PlayStation State of Play, March 24, 2023, is the date set for the remake to hit shelves, so it’s a little while off yet.

The remake is set to stick tightly to Leon’s story while allowing for just enough of an expansion to flavor the game for new and returning players. Capcom has been keen to stay true to the survival horror aspects that made the original such a hit with fans.

Resident Evil 4 Remake platforms

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. That means it’s skipping PS4 and Xbox One entirely.

For terrifying levels of immersion, new content is also in the works for PS VR2. Exactly what this will entail remains unclear. Whether it’s the full game in VR or just a chunk of the experience, we’re sure it’ll be the most frightening way to experience RE4.

Rumors around Resident Evil 4 remake

According to trusted regular Resident Evil leaker DuskGolem, the Resident Evil 4 Remake has been in development since 2018. DuskGolem is usually correct when it comes to all things Resident Evil, so it’s easy to see why many fans take him at his word.

DuskGolem suggests that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be different from the original and will be set in a “semi-open world.” He also said that the game’s merchant and the chainsaw-wielding enemy will have an expanded role. Resident Evil Village players will recall the Duke referencing his Resident Evil 4 counterpart. Could this end up being more than a bit of fan service?

(1/5) People have been asking me this morning about RE:4 Remake Reddit rumor. I'll tackle this point by point.

1. Of course Capcom is aware of leaks, they do investigations on them, the big hack was a big problem for them partially due to private personal information. It was bad. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 17, 2021

It’s also plausible that the chainsaw Ganado, or Doctor Salvador in the official art, could take on more of a stalker role. This would be an excellent and terrifying way to utilize the character again and make him more akin to Mr. X, Nemesis, and Lady Dimitrescu. A full breakdown of these leaks can be found on Reddit here.

Assets relating to a Resident Evil 4 Remake leaked onto the web last year during the infamous Capcom hack. Some of these included images of the village from the start of the game.

However, these seem to have been removed after being pounced upon by Capcom. This is understandable as the images were obtained through criminality, but it’s still evidence for the game’s existence.

Leaks about the Resident Evil 4 remake

Earlier this summer, the official Resident Evil page tweeted the number “4” followed by “Itchy. Tasty.” Long-time fans will recognize this as the final line from the Keepers Diary in RE1, in which a character describes his own mutation from the T-Virus.

The most recent tease (before the cat was let out of the bag during State of Play) appeared during the PlayStation Showcase. It’s a blink and you miss it moment, but during the introduction video (at around the 1.46 mark), a group of soldiers leave an elevator only for a familiar image to be seen on their right (shown above).

Wesker voice actor allegedly shares RE4 Remake art

Voice actor D.C. Douglas, known for playing Albert Wesker in Resident Evil 5, has shared images of his character in the Resident Evil 4 Remake with fans. The image was saved to a screenshot and then shared online by Twitter user BewareCreepyVAs. The original story was posted by VGC.

The character in the image is clearly a redesigned Albert Wesker and is allegedly taken from the Separate Ways chapter of the remake. In the original Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways stared Ada Wong attempting to steal a sample of the Las Plagas parasite for Wesker. The chapter is likely to return in the remake and the art would suggest that Wesker could play a bigger role.

So not only did dc douglas break NDA on live stream by admitting to being wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the new #re4remake , but he also sent out concept art given to him by @CapcomUSA_ @dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK — Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021

Another tweet, released later from the same account, claimed to have more evidence of Douglas sharing the art and asking fans to keep it secret. It’s been alleged that Douglas used direct messages on Twitter to share the content. The voice actor who plays Leon has also hinted at his return in the past.

So far, there’s been no comment from Capcom, and Douglas has deleted his Twitter account following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Resident Evil 4 creator’s view on a remake

When RE4 first came out on the Nintendo GameCube, Mikami was serving as the game’s director and oversaw much of the project. Since then, he’s gone on to create games like The Evil Within and Vanquish, which both borrowed from RE4 in many ways.

In an interview with VG247, Mikami said he approved of a RE4 Remake, saying: “Fans will most likely want it, and so that’s a good thing.” He add: “It would be great if Capcom could do a great job and make the story better, and put out a good product.”

Mikami went on to explain that due to tight deadlines during RE4’s production, he wasn’t able to tell the story he wanted to tell, and hopes that a potential RE4 remake could rectify this.

RE4 is hailed as one of the most celebrated games of all time, but more recent entries have arguably told better stories. This is despite the game featuring a superb cast of Resi characters like Leon, Ada, and Wesker.

Shinji Mikami also expects the RE4 remake will adopt a spookier tone than the original, and that concepts that were scrapped in the final version could be revisited.

Resident Evil 4 languished in development hell, going through at least 4 scrapped versions before the devs settled on a final one. As Resident Evil has taken on a more serious horror-focused style in recent years, this could also translate into the remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake cast

Similar to how Russian model Sasha Zotova became the facial model for Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil 3 Remake, we believe the same thing is happening with regards to Ashley Graham in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Dutch model Ella Freya confirmed shortly after the Resi 4 Remake announcement that she would be part of the project, posting a picture of Ashley Graham to infer that’s her role.

She Tweeted (translated by Google): “When I saw the trailer, I was almost crying. I’m too happy now. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

Ella is the only confirmed cast member for now, but we’re sure more news will come flooding in over time.

