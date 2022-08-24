Hogwarts Legacy fans love new Thestral mount but something is still missing

A Hogwarts Legacy video has shown a brief clip of the pre-order bonus Thestral mount soaring through the sky, and it raises questions among fans on what other magical creatures could be rideable when the game releases.

Hogwarts Legacy is on track to include a large number of magical creatures seen in the Harry Potter universe. Aggressive trolls, enormous spiders, and iconic owls have all made their way into the trailers, alongside the rideable Hippogriff mount, building excitement among fans.

In a recent update from Portkey Games during Gamescom 2022, the pre-order Deluxe and Digital Deluxe editions were announced with a list of special bonuses. Alongside the Dark Arts cosmetics and 72-hour early access to the game, players also got a glimpse of a new Hogwarts Legacy mount.

How do Hogwarts Legacy players get a Thestral mount?

Players who pre-order the Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Editions will receive the Thestral mount. Pre-orders begin August 25, 2022 at 8 AM PT on the official Hogwarts Legacy website.

Unfortunately, it seems only players with the pre-ordered versions of the game will have access to the Hogwarts Legacy mount when the game releases on February 10, 2023.

Fans on the fence about pre-ordering the game may be swayed by new video footage of the bonus Thestral that has surfaced in a post shared by Mr_Rebs_ on Twitter. The two-second clip gives players a visual of the Thestral gliding effortlessly above Hogwarts Castle.

Several fans have commented on the new Hogwarts Legacy mount, giving praise for the beautiful animation. HogLegNews says “God this is epic! Looking at this, I wonder will we ever get to fly a dragon? Probably can’t, but it would be incredible…”

In response the comment about dragons, gameboyknight adds, “never say never they do have dragons in hogwarts mystery and harry ron and hermione did ride a dragon in deathly hallows part 2 i can see the game developers add more features in a future update like they do with hogwarts mystery”.

Many fans are hopeful Hogwarts Legacy Mounts will come in a variety of types and colors. Only offering the Hippogriff and Thestral will be limiting, and likely leave many feeling like something is missing. With such a diverse number of magical species to pick from, a good number of mounts would make sense for the massive, open-world game.

Hopefully, the Thestral mount won’t remain locked behind the pre-order bonus after Hogwarts Legacy launches next year. With so many players excited about its edition, it would be a waste to limit the spooky, skeletal horse to just those able to purchase the game early.