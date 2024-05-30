Hogwarts Legacy’s long-awaited summer update has already disappointed players

Hogwarts Legacy developers unveiled the summer update and players are already voicing their dissatisfaction, despite previously set expectations.

Early in 2024, Hogwarts Legacy developers informed fans about a summer update packed with free content. The team wouldn’t divulge specifics, though Community Manager Chandler Wood made certain to temper expectations.

In a post on his X account, Wood explained, “This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game.”

Now news about the forthcoming update has officially surfaced, promising several changes and pieces of extra content albeit nothing too major.

When Hogwarts Legacy’s free update arrives on June 6, players will gain access to all of the following: Photo mode, Reset Talent Point, Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, The Glasses That Lived, Azkaban Prisoner’s Outfit and Coat, Felix Felicis Potion Recipe, Lavender Borealis Broom, and Onyx Hippogriff Mount.

As seen in the image above, Photo Mode will include standard editing options for tilt, contrast, filter, film grain, and more. Harry Potter’s glasses, a talent reset, and the Liquid Luck potion should also prove to be welcome additions.

Some fans have expressed excitement about Photo Mode and finally having access to timed PlayStation-exclusive content like the Hogsmeade quest. However, not all players in the Twitter/X replies and on Reddit are pleased with the announcement.

One such comment under the social media post reads, “This is it? All this time and the only thing we’re actually getting is the Photo Mode and a couple of new outfits?”

Several “That’s all?” comments fill the replies as well, with quite a few people expressing their upset that much-coveted features like a Quidditch mode and New Game Plus aren’t on the docket.

Similar sentiments have been shared on the HarryPotterGame subreddit. One user lamented that the summer update isn’t enough to make them dive back into Hogwarts Legacy, since the main draw is “useless skins” and “a couple things that should have come with the game…”

Someone else said they lowered their expectations and were still disenchanted by the news.

Players will have to decide for themselves whether or not the update was worth the wait when it lands on Thursday, June 6.