Hogwarts Legacy finally provides clarity for pre-order confusion

Hogwarts Legacy has clarified some confusion surrounding the game’s pre-order bonuses and availability after Harry Potter fans demanded answers about what the bonuses were for each edition.

Harry Potter fans have been awaiting Hogwarts Legacy’s release since it was announced all the way back in 2020.

After over a year and a half of dead silence by developer Avalanche Software, the game finally reemerged and now has a release date of February 10, 2023.

Although long-time HP fans are hyped for the release, there’s been a ton of confusion surrounding the game’s many editions, leading the devs to make a statement in an attempt to clarify.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Much of Hogwarts Legacy remains shrouded in mystery.

Hogwarts Legacy devs clarify pre-order fiasco

On August 26, the Hogwarts Legacy devs provided an update to their fans about availability of the Collectors Edition and how pre-ordering the game works.

They said, “We’re aware of the confusion that has sparked following the rollout of Pre-Orders, and we acknowledge and apologize for the frustration caused in our Community.”

They also clarified that all versions of the game on PlayStation will have the exclusive quest, so players don’t need to pre-order the game for it.

There are four different versions of the game available for purchase: Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collectors. Pre-ordering any version for PS4 or PS5 will grants players access to the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe.

The devs also added, “Players with the Standard Edition will be given the option to purchase the Dark Arts Pack in-game separately at launch if they would like to upgrade. There are no other items for purchase in-game.”

With so many editions of the game, and pre-order bonuses available, HP fans became confused about exactly which version of the game to go after. With the February 10, 2023 release date within reach, scoring a copy in advance will help ensure those interested will have access as soon as the game launches.