Hogwarts Legacy June 2 update patch notes: gameplay & stability improvements, more

A brand new update has just dropped for Hogwarts Legacy, with major gameplay & performance improvements, and fixes to some pesky bugs. Continue reading for the full list of patch notes below.

Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the biggest games to start 2023. In Dexerto’s review of the game, we wrote that “Hogwarts Legacy’s beautifully crafted open world & castle completely immerse you in the life of an adventurous student, even if the main story stumbles.”

First released in February 2023, the game has maintained strong player engagement. With that being said, developer Portkey Games have been hard at work making sure Hogwarts Legacy is performing as well as it can.

As a result, the devs have released a couple of updates and game fixes for the game on numerous occasions. The newest patch from June 2 is no different as it targets some bugs that hindered player progression in the past. Continue reading below for the full patch notes.

Hogwarts Legacy has been a huge success

Multiple progression blockers in Hogwarts Legacy fixed by devs

When it comes to gaming, there’s nothing players don’t dread more than corrupted saves and bugs that can cause your game to become ‘soft-locked’, which in essence is a game state that requires a restart of your gaming device, loading a checkpoint or in worst case scenario requiring you to start a new game.

So it’s no wonder that developers targeted and fixed some of the better-known bugs that could cause issues with progressing through the game. The second order of business for this patch seems to be performance and game fidelity, as the game received many improvements in this field.

No new content is listed in the patch notes, but still, squashing bugs, improvements to performance, and addressing issues with save files and progression blockers are sure to be welcomed by those who have not played the game, or are gearing up for a replay.

The full list of patch notes for the June 2 Hogwarts Legacy update can be viewed below.

June 2nd, 2023 patch notes for PS4 and XB1

Bug Fixes:

General

Gameplay Missions Resolved the player can permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai after using a manual saving during a mission HL-12659 Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual Resolved Percival Rackham’s Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745 Optimization triggering multiple auto-save requests Doors Resolved visual issues of door of the vault looking open from a far distance Resolved the avatar falling from the balcony when using prompt to open the door away from it Cinematics Resolved issue with the avatar and companion NPC’s in cinematics having their wands swapped for a generic one HL-11594 Resolved Fig flickering away at the end of the first cinematic Resolved characters using generic NPC wands instead of their unique wands HL-11594 NPC Resolved student NPCs standing in air in the courtyard after completing the tour with Everett Clopton Avatar Resolved the avatar’s robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character’s slot VFX Resolved Professor Hecat’s apparate VFX is missing during a scripted event Achievements/Trophies Resolved “Allow “Known” Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917

UI Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed Resolved untracking missions in-game do not update their icons and/or disappear Resolved opening the map has a chance in softlocking the game Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880 Resolved the user getting stuck on the ‘Field Guide’ screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the ‘Map’ screen

Save Game Resolved save issue with Deathly Hallows Resolved restarting a manual save places Sir Nicholas at the mission’s starting point. Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance Resolved world unloading when the avatar stands at the top of the staircase near the Beast Hut Resolved the PS4 memory allocator being more robust and thread crashes after soaking Resolved memory optimization Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game Resolved avatar falling out of world due to missing rocks at Coastal Cavern Resolved crash with light probes Resolved crash when opening ornate chests in the game Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions Resolved crash related to foliage Resolved crash fast traveling from Central Hall to Forbidden Forest floo flame Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using Floo Flames

Miscellaneous Update to game credits Resolved extra collision issue on spiral stair case pillar leading to the map chamber Resolved visible banding with weather decals Resolved several metal assets looking completely black in the last room of the Percival Dungeon”



June 2nd, 2023 patch notes for the PS5, XSX and PC

General

Gameplay Missions Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745 Resolved Percival Rackham’s Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745 Cinematics Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand HL-11594 Avatar Resolved the avatar’s robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character’s slot Achievements/Trophies Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917 Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward HL-12673 Resolved “Allow “Known” Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements

UI Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880 Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing Resolved the user getting stuck on the ‘Field Guide’ screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the ‘Map’ screen

Save Game Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission’s starting point Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659 Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames Optimization to overall lighting Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions Resolved crash related to foliage Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game Resolved a crash related to in game beacons Resolved memory optimization Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts

Miscellaneous Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons Update to game credits



PC