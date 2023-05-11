Hitman 3 update 3.150 patch notes: Freelancer prestige, unlocks and more

IO Interactive has released Hitman 3’s long-awaited 3.150 update, featuring plenty of fixes and improvements to the game including the freelancer mode. We have the patch notes for the May 2023 update here.

The newest patch to Hitman 3 aims to address some issues with the Freelancer expansion that was released in January earlier this year. It also includes new unlocks, some changes to Contracts mode, and a large amount of bug fixes.

Hitman 3 Freelancer prestige

One of the biggest new features introduced in the May 2023 update is the new freelancer prestige feature. In your ICA safehouse, you’ll now find a ‘Prestige Laptop’ once you’ve collected all your weapons. This will increase your base payout for completing missions, as well as all your collected gear being reset to zero so you can start fresh.

Customizations will not change though, and you’ll also get a shiny new trophy on display in the safehouse. There are a total of 5 prestige levels. This is a great addition for players who have seen everything Freelancer has to offer.

New unlocks

Meanwhile, the May 2023 update for Hitman 3 also introduces some new unlocks. The ‘Black Bruiser Suit’ is a roughed-up black suit Agent 47 can wear on his missions. But this will not be an easy task, as the associated challenge required to unlock it has you completing a Freelancer campaign on Hardcore difficulty.

The exploding pen from Hitman 2’s The Undying elusive target is also making a comeback for players who miss it. You’ll be able to unlock it by completing a challenge in Hokkaido’s Patient Zero mission.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other changes to Hitman 3 coming in the May 2023 update include the ICA Facility being available in Contracts mode, new HUD options, and other tweaks to make the game more enjoyable for players.

Here are the full patch notes for the May 2023 update, as released on IO Interactive’s website. There are far too many changes to list in this article, but it does go on to detail the various bug fixes that have been added. These are:

We’ve resolved exactly 20 issues that were related to players experiencing instability or crashes, across all platforms.

We’ve done a huge sweep across many, many (many), puddles so that they can be used to electrocute NPCs more reliably. This was triggered by a change we made to how the game registers pacified NPCs that are placed on an electrified puddle.

Along the way, we found inconsistencies with puddles or pools of water that look like they should be electrocute-able but weren’t. Now, there should be fewer cases where this issue occurs.

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could be spotted between gaps in walls or through curtains in Berlin.

We’ve resolved three issues where the Gauze Suit, Master Freelancer Suit and Golden Contender Suit were not visibly affected by the rain in Chongqing.

We’ve resolved an issue where large, falling chandeliers would pause for a couple of seconds in mid-air (mind you) to allow an NPC to finish being scared before ultimately being crushed. With this fix, there shouldn’t be such a noticeable pause in their death.

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could get stuck behind an open cabinet door in New York, causing the player into a restart.

We’ve resolved an issue where triggering a large-sized Easter Egg in Santa Fortuna and then shooting at the end result would cause the game to crash.

We’ve resolved an issue where carrying the Sieker 1 dartgun and approaching an NPC from behind would result in the ‘Eliminate’ prompt being shown, rather than ‘Subdue’.

We’ve resolved several issues in Mumbai and Chongqing where 47 could take cover against invisible walls, clip into the environment and potentially get stuck.

We’ve resolved an issue where the prompt to ‘stop blending in’ in the Sapienza decontamination showers disappears once the Biohazard Team leave the lab. This can cause players to be stuck in an endless shower and therefore lose progress in Freelancer.

We’ve resolved an issue in Berlin where the Sawed-Off Shotgun under the table couldn’t be retrieved in certain circumstances.

We’ve resolved an issue where the Golden Contender Suit, Lucky Ducky Suit and Ancestral Hunter Suit do not count as a ‘suit’ with regards to challenges or ratings involving suits, i.e Suit Only or SASO.

We’ve resolved an issue in Dartmoor where some NPCs would walk/stutter through a bush near the entrance to the house when investigating a distraction.

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could get stuck in Mendoza, after climbing and ‘dropping down’ near the Shrine.

We’ve toned down the excessive lights of the Neon Outfit to be more consistent across all locations and areas, dark and bright. This should remove the absolutely overblown blinding effect in some dark areas.

IO Interactive continues to work on new Hitman 3 content while it chips away at development of the upcoming Project 007 title.