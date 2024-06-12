XDefiant June 12 update patch notes: Jump & crouch spam penalties, sniper flinch changes, more

XDefiant’s June 12 patch update has finally dropped. Ubisoft has introduced penalties for those who spam jump and crouch as well as a sniper flinch change. Here’s everything included in XDefiant Y1S0.3 patch notes.

The arrival time of the new patch remains the same which is at 6 am PT or 9 am ET and a confirmed downtime of 1 hour.

XDefiant’s June 12 patch is the third update during the Preseason period and brings some much-requested changes related to bunny hop and movement. Unlike the June 4 patch, this update has a lot more changes.

Here’s a full breakdown of XDefiant’s Y1S0.3 patch on June 12.

Starting with penalties, XDefiant Y1S0.3 patch nerfs jump and crouch spamming in games. Walking speed has been reduced when you are holding your breath and using long-distance scoped weapons.

Sniper flinch is tweaked – the flinch is increased and keeps it going through multiple hits after getting tagged by enemy fire.

The devs also changed the orientation of flags on the Liberty map. With all these changes, the update also includes several bug fixes related to Factions and Social.

Below you can find the entire XDefiant Y1S0.3 patch notes by Ubisoft.

Gameplay

Added aiming penalties for players who go to town on the jump/crouch buttons, aka the nuanced tactic of jump spamming, aka the maddening exploit of jump spamming. Opinions vary.

Players can now push the package in Escort mode with confidence that their legs won’t detach from their torso and strand them, which was a thing that was happening.

Weapons

Various fine tuning for long-distance shooting, including slightly reduced walking speed when holding your breath while wielding scoped weapons, which makes sense when you think about it.

Revamped how snipers flinch when they’re tagged by enemy fire, increasing the flinch and keeping it going through multiple hits.

Squared away a PC-specific issue where players couldn’t set ADS on toggle after completing a match and changing gameplay input.

Social

Fixed an Xbox-specific issue where the Xbox button broke on the in-game Social menu after inviting a player from said console.

Fixed an issue that allowed blocked players to read your chat messages.

Tweaked the way ping is calculated in matchmaking so you’ll have access to a wider group of players who share your ping characteristics.

Players were unable to join a nearly full game in progress despite being invited by someone already in the game, but good news: Now they can.

Fixed an issue where players could join a game in progress that didn’t fit their meticulously customized controller and matchmaking settings.

Netcode

Libertad’s medical skills were so potent, they were soaking up bandwidth. That’s been fixed (the bandwidth issue, not the healing potency, which remains untouched).

Factions

Added additional fixes so that Echelon players turn invisible only when using the Digital Ghillie Suit rather than for their entire lives. They’re supposed to be sneaky but c’mon.

Corrected how feats of Libertad battlefield medicine are highlighted at the end of each round for well-deserved peer-group recognition.

Devices

The camera used to shake when nearby explosives exploded whether the explosion caused player damage or not, but now the camera shakes only when the exploding explosive causes damage.

Maps

Tweaked the orientation of flags on the Liberty map.

Miscellaneous

Crash fixes, various.

Reduced the pop-up frequency of the “Banned for Toxicity” notification because you know who you are.

Fixed an issue preventing players from deploying abilities and devices after changing control input.

The Buzzkill Achievement wasn’t unlocking but now it unlocks according to plan.

Previously cosmetic items were displayed as available in some places but not in the place where you could actually get them. That’s fixed now.

That sums up XDefiant’s June 12 patch. While the Preseason will last three more weeks, Season 1 is confirmed to take over with fan-favorite Faction and map from Rainbow Six Siege, new weapons, and a lot more on July 2.