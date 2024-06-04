Modern Warfare 3 June 4 update patch notes: DNA Bomb fixes, Infected improvements, more

Modern Warfare 3 June 4 update patch notes: DNA Bomb fixes, Infected improvements, moreActivision
Activision has shared patch notes for Modern Warfare 3’s June 4 update, which introduces bug fixes, improvements to Killstreaks, and more.
Developers deployed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 on May 29, adding new Operators, maps, modes, and weapons.
The team will continue to refine the experience as the season progresses, with the latest patch tackling everything from minor progression changes and UIX bugs to balance adjustments for attachements and killstreaks.
Patch notes for Modern Warfare 3’s first post-Season 4 update
MW3’s June 4 multiplayer patch addresses a host of glitches. For example, the Tokyo map‘s Combat Record will now correctly display names.
Several problems related to certain modes have similarly been taken care of in the new patch. Players no longer have to worry about joining Escort missions mid-match and seeing an incorrect timer on screen. And One in the Champer’s Final Killcam performance has been improved.
As for Killstreaks, Cluster Bomb and DNA Bomb have received fixes addressing their respective progression woes.
The complete patch notes for MW3’s June 4 changes read as follows (via Activision):
Global
COD HQ
- Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.
Multiplayer
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak.
- Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu.
- Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category.
- Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name.
- Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.
Progression
- Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.
Modes
- Escort
- Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.
- Infected
- Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members.
- Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players.
- Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.
Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.
- One in the Chamber
- Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.
Weapons and Attachments
Submachine Guns
- Superi 46
- Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.
Launchers
- RGL-80
- Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mine
- Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).
- DNA Bomb
- Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.
Zombies
- UIX
- Fixed an issue preventing Strike Team Operator customization after recruitment.
- Gameplay
- Sergeant’s Beret companion will no longer shoot the Server during a Ground Station contract.
- DNA samples for the Critical Countdown Event can now be collected in Dark Aether Rifts.
- Addressed an exploit bypassing Stash size limits involving Elder Sigils.
These changes will go live across all platforms on Tuesday, June 4.