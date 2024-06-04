Modern Warfare 3 June 4 update patch notes: DNA Bomb fixes, Infected improvements, more

Activision has shared patch notes for Modern Warfare 3’s June 4 update, which introduces bug fixes, improvements to Killstreaks, and more.

Developers deployed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 on May 29, adding new Operators, maps, modes, and weapons.

The team will continue to refine the experience as the season progresses, with the latest patch tackling everything from minor progression changes and UIX bugs to balance adjustments for attachements and killstreaks.

MW3’s June 4 multiplayer patch addresses a host of glitches. For example, the Tokyo map‘s Combat Record will now correctly display names.

Several problems related to certain modes have similarly been taken care of in the new patch. Players no longer have to worry about joining Escort missions mid-match and seeing an incorrect timer on screen. And One in the Champer’s Final Killcam performance has been improved.

As for Killstreaks, Cluster Bomb and DNA Bomb have received fixes addressing their respective progression woes.

Activision

The complete patch notes for MW3’s June 4 changes read as follows (via Activision):

Global

COD HQ

Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak. Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu. Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category. Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name. Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.



Progression

Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.

Modes

Escort Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.

Infected Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members. Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players. Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.



Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.

One in the Chamber Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.



Weapons and Attachments

Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.



Launchers

RGL-80 Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.



Killstreaks

Cluster Mine Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).

DNA Bomb Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.



Zombies

UIX Fixed an issue preventing Strike Team Operator customization after recruitment.

Gameplay Sergeant’s Beret companion will no longer shoot the Server during a Ground Station contract. DNA samples for the Critical Countdown Event can now be collected in Dark Aether Rifts. Addressed an exploit bypassing Stash size limits involving Elder Sigils.



These changes will go live across all platforms on Tuesday, June 4.