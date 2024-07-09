Modern Warfare 3 July 9 update patch notes: More conversion kit fixes, exploits removed & more

Modern Warfare 3 is getting another patch to help smooth out some quality-of-life issues for different weapons, maps, and modes.

This patch includes upgrades that players should be able to feel almost immediately after downloading the patch, like loading menu fixes and certain exploits that have been fixed.

The notes also include changes to the Mutation mode, and Killstream fixes to DNA Bomb and Missile Drone.

The full breakdown of everything coming with this July 9 patch to MWP is below.

Modern Warfare 3 July 9 patch notes

Activision

Global

Stability & Performance

Addressed an issue causing some players to become stuck loading the Main Menu.

Customization

Addressed an exploit involving the Showcase allowing players to equip unearned items.

Multiplayer

Progression

Fixed incorrect unlock requirements being displayed for G3T_H1GH3R Camos.

Maps

Das Haus Adjusted geometry near the Central Pillars to prevent enemy nameplates from appearing through surfaces.



Meat Adjusted collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching an unintended location.



Modes

Mutation Mutated Leaper Decreased inner explosive damage radius from 0.6m to 0.1m (-79%). Increased inner explosive damage from 100 to 150 (+50%). Leaps must now travel 18.1m+ for lethal explosive damage to occur. Mutant Juggernaut Decreased maximum health from 1,000 to 750 (-25%).



Weapons & Attachments

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG Removed incompatible GRV-Z Short Grip Attachment.



Handguns

COR-45 Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.



Killstreaks

DNA Bomb Fixed an exploit allowing the DNA Bomb to be earned more often than intended in round-based game modes.



Missile Drone Improved flight path to prevent obstruction on Emergency.



Zombies

Gameplay