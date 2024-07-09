Modern Warfare 3 July 9 update patch notes: More conversion kit fixes, exploits removed & more

Modern Warfare 3 July 9 update patch notes: More conversion kit fixes, exploits removed & moreActivision
Modern Warfare 3 is getting another patch to help smooth out some quality-of-life issues for different weapons, maps, and modes.
This patch includes upgrades that players should be able to feel almost immediately after downloading the patch, like loading menu fixes and certain exploits that have been fixed.
The notes also include changes to the Mutation mode, and Killstream fixes to DNA Bomb and Missile Drone.
The full breakdown of everything coming with this July 9 patch to MWP is below.
Modern Warfare 3 July 9 patch notes
Global
Stability & Performance
- Addressed an issue causing some players to become stuck loading the Main Menu.
Customization
- Addressed an exploit involving the Showcase allowing players to equip unearned items.
Multiplayer
Progression
- Fixed incorrect unlock requirements being displayed for G3T_H1GH3R Camos.
Maps
- Das Haus
- Adjusted geometry near the Central Pillars to prevent enemy nameplates from appearing through surfaces.
- Meat
- Adjusted collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching an unintended location.
Modes
- Mutation
- Mutated Leaper
- Decreased inner explosive damage radius from 0.6m to 0.1m (-79%).
- Increased inner explosive damage from 100 to 150 (+50%).
- Leaps must now travel 18.1m+ for lethal explosive damage to occur.
- Mutant Juggernaut
- Decreased maximum health from 1,000 to 750 (-25%).
- Mutated Leaper
Weapons & Attachments
Light Machine Guns
- RAAL MG
- Removed incompatible GRV-Z Short Grip Attachment.
Handguns
- COR-45
- Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.
Killstreaks
- DNA Bomb
- Fixed an exploit allowing the DNA Bomb to be earned more often than intended in round-based game modes.
- Missile Drone
- Improved flight path to prevent obstruction on Emergency.
Zombies
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue causing the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit on the DM56 to be improperly equipped.
- Fixed an exploit allowing more damage than intended to be dealt to Elite enemies using the Dead Wire Ammo Mod.