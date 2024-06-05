Gaming’s best-kept secrets: 14 hidden gems worth trying

The likes of Minecraft, Call of Duty, Destiny, Pokemon, and Baldur’s Gate 3 are unforgettable gaming experiences, but everyone knows about those titles.

Sometimes, though, it’s far more rewarding as a player to find a game that, for one reason or another, didn’t get the recognition it deserved when it was released. Maybe it had the misfortune of being released alongside a major AAA title, or perhaps it’s an indie darling with no marketing budget.

Whatever the reason, not all game get their moment in the sun. So we’ve decided to remedy that and help celebrate some games that we don’t think got the attention they’re due. We’ve called them Hidden Gems, and these are the types of games that you might not have heard of, but you definitely need to play them.

So, while you wait for all those juicy releases from Summer Game Fest, Xbox Showcase, and PlayStation’s State of Play, why not give one of these titles a go? You won’t be disappointed.

The Adventure Pals

Massive Monster If it’s vibrancy, comedy, and fun you’re looking for, then The Adventure Pals should be your next game.

What it’s about: Have you ever dreamt of teaming up with a giraffe to save your dad from kidnappers? You have! Well, we have a game for you then! The Adventure Pals is a sidescrolling platformer that sees you jumping, slashing, and flying across some bonkers levels as you try to stop an evil scientist from turning your dad into a hot dog (it makes sense in context, I promise).



What we think: Vibrant and wonderfully off-beat, The Adventure Pals is a tremendously fun

game that balances challenging platforming and puzzles with a charmingly eccentric sense of humor. While the gameplay can get a touch repetitive at times, especially if you are a platforming pro, its unique art style, fun boss fights, and abundance of collectibles have made it a firm favorite of mine.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Nihon Falcom Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is perfect for those looking for strategy and fast-paced combat.

What it’s about: When Adol Christin is shipwrecked on the Isle of Seiren, he must unite all the other survivors to protect them from the beasties and monsters that call the island home. However, when Adol starts having strange dreams about the mysterious Dana Iclucia, he realizes there’s a deeper mystery at play here.

What we think: An exciting JRPG, Lacrimosa of Dana features slick graphics, a charming (if slightly long-winded) story, and fast-paced combat mechanics that reward players who can properly time a block or dodge. Still, my favorite thing was maintaining my village of shipwrecked castaways… what can I say? I’m a homebody.

(Words by Tom Percival)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Northway Games I Was A Teenage Exocolonist is the type of game you’ll get completely lost in time and time again.

What it’s about: After Earth is left nearly uninhabitable, humanity took to the stars to find a new home. You are one of those colonists, a very young one, and as you play, your character will grow older, and the decisions you make will shape the future of the colony.

What we think: An absolutely gorgeous game, I Was A Teenage Exocolonist, is an extremely easy game to get lost in. That comes down to its gripping and engaging main story, intriguing setting, and the potential impact your choices will have on the world around you. I promise you this: one play-through won’t be enough, and we can’t recommend it highly enough.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Nexomon Extinction

VEWO INTERACTIVE INC. If Pokemon is your kind of game, then Nexomon Extinction should be on your to-play list.

What it’s about: With the planet facing armageddon, you take control of a young member of the Tamer’s Guild and set off on an adventure to restore balance by training a team of monsters to take down the Tyrant Nexomon.

What we think: While it’s easy to dismiss Nexomon Extinction as a Pokemon knock-off, that does this impressive title a huge disservice. While, yes, there is a degree of Pokemon baked into its DNA, it does have a cool art design and a sardonic edge that separates it from Game Freak’s more famous franchise. Still, what makes this game so impressive is its open world (something Pokemon still struggles with) and its brilliant story.

(Words by Tom Percival)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Vanillaware Combining a visual novel with adventure, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim proves how perfectly it can tell a story.

What it’s about: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a half adventure game/visual novel and half strategy game, where you uncover the story of thirteen different characters at various points in history while skipping to the far future, where they’re all mech pilots, fighting off invaders.

What we think: It’s rare that a game feels truly unique, not only in concept but in how it reveals the story to its player. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is that kind of game, though it’s certainly not for everyone. Gradually uncovering the intricate story and character dynamics is the highlight of this title, especially as you can do it in multiple orders, allowing players to come to different conclusions from others. It’s an unusual game, to be sure, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying one of the most unique titles of the PS4 generation.

(Words by Scott Baird)

Sun Haven

Pixel Sprout Studios Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing meets Dungeons & Dragons in the adorable Sun Haven.

What it’s about: With a break away from the bustling big city as the priority, you play one character looking to start a new life in a mysterious, magical new town filled with lovable residents, otherwise known as Sun Haven.

What we think: Sun Haven works a lot like Stardew Valley, except it’s the game you go to if you’re either tired of Stardew, want a new cozy game, or love D&D and all things fantasy. Its art design is mesmerizing, the density of things to do throughout the city keeps you interested for hundreds of hours, and its additional spells and magic set it perfectly apart from the likes of Animal Crossing, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Stardew Valley. Sun Haven is the game all cozy fans need to try at least once, and it’s a wonder so few have heard of it.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

Before Your Eyes

GoodbyeWorld Games It’ll leave you in tears, but you’ll never forget trying Before Your Eyes.

What it’s about: Before Your Eyes moves players through the touching story of Benjamin Brynn, a recently departed soul on his way to the afterlife who is sharing his story with the Ferryman.

What we think: Not only is Before Your Eyes one of the most unique games I’ve ever played, but it’s also a game that moved me like no other – and in just 90 minutes. GoodbyeWorld Games employs “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” storytelling in the most literal sense, having players control the game mostly through blinks and eye movements. The fewer details you go in knowing, the better, but I will say you should have some tissues nearby for this short but bittersweet game.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

Thirsty Suitor

Outerloop Games Thirsty Suitor perfectly combines turn-based battles with some epic storytelling.

What it’s about: Thirsty Suitor follows Jala, a young south Asian-American woman who returns to her hometown and must reconcile with both her exes and family, literally confronting them in turn-based battles meant to reflect difficult conversations.

What we think: Jala’s culture and sexuality are put front and center, but what really resonates with me is how Outerloop allows its queer WOC protagonist to be a fully realized and incredibly flawed individual. You’ll learn things about Jala that certainly don’t paint her in a great light, but her willingness to atone and learn from her mistakes will have you rooting for her regardless.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

Bastion

Supergiant Games If you like Hades, then Bastion should be on your watch list.

What it’s about: Set in a post-apocalyptic world, players control the Kid, one of the few survivors of the Calamity, as he travels to and eventually works to repair the Bastion. Along the way, the Kid has to fight through various levels while a mysterious narrator provides dynamic commentary.

What we think: Supergiant may be a fan-favorite developer now, thanks to Hades and Hades 2, but the studio’s earlier work is absolutely worth playing. Their first game, Bastion, remains one of the most unique and colorful titles out there, setting the tone for everything Supergiant has done since. Hades players will appreciate Bastion’s unique storytelling approach and a gorgeous score by the always-excellent Darren Korb.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

Concrete Genie

Pixelopus With painting, adorable visuals, and a great story, what’s not to love about Concrete Genie?

What it’s about: Concrete Genie tells the tale of Ash, whose hometown has fallen into desolate ruin, cursed by the lack of vibrancy and color. As such, it’s up to you and your trusty Genie Splotch to paint your town back to its former glory, avoiding the bullies that aim to stop you.

What we think: Concrete Genie is a PlayStation exclusive for a reason. It perfects the use of the Duelsense controller and proves itself to be a fantastic mix of exploration, art, and action. Sure, it’s all about painting pretty scenes, but it’s filled with hard-hitting backstories and some touching storylines to boot. Grab your PlayStation controller or a VR, and you’re bound to love Concrete Genie.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

Heavy Rain

Quantic Dream Heavy Rain is equal parts touching, intense, and immersive, and it’s always worth playing.

What it’s about: Through a series of intense storytelling and investigation, you must discover the identity of the Origami Killer, who’s been drowning all their victims four days after they initially go missing.

What we think: Heavy Rain is a game that crosses my mind on a regular basis. From the moment you step into its stellar visuals and immersive art design, you’re locked in. It’s the kind of game that you could complete in one night without even knowing how long it takes; you just can’t put it down. Now, did a lot of players guess the twist at the end? Sure. Did I? No. That’s why I loved it so much; it was so unpredictable and blew my mind years ago by allowing me to turn pages on my controller or blasting rain from its speakers.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

Steelrising

Spiders Who said Hidden Gems need to be easy and calm?

What it is: Steelrising is set during an alternate version of Paris during the French Revolution, where King Louis has taken control using clockwork robots. You play as Aegis, the bodyguard of Marie Antoinette, who is tasked with finding her children.

What we think: Steelrising has a fantastic combat system, a gorgeous world, and Metroidvania-style gradual unlocking of the map. The lower difficulty makes it the perfect entry point for people who want to get into Soulslikes, as it encourages you to experiment with its elemental system, helping you curb stomp anything that gets in your way.

(Words by Scott Baird)

Moonscars

Black Mermaid Art style is vital in a great video game, and Moonscars has perfected it.

What it is: You play as Grey Irma – a warrior golem who is seeking out her creator. On your journey, you must face similar artificial lifeforms as you carve your way through its dark and gloomy world.

What we think: Video games attempt a lot of different aesthetics and art styles, yet few have managed to emulate what Moonscars did in 2022 – create a game that looks like a living oil painting. Those who love games like Hollow Knight and Salt & Sanctuary will find a lot to love in Moonscars. Not only does it have a similar gothic aesthetic and sprawling world, but it also has the same tight combat system and occasional brutal boss fight that you need to conquer.

(Words by Scott Baird)

PowerWash Simulator

FuturLab Simple but perfect, PowerWash Simulator is ideal for those who find calm in cleaning.

What it is: PowerWash Simulator tasks the player with cleaning different homes and vehicles, focusing primarily on the satisfying nature of a good wash.

What we think: It’s rare for a video game to let you enter a Zen state, but PowerWash Simulator is that kind of game. If you’re a person who loves listening to podcasts but needs something to occupy the rest of your brain, then this is the game for you. Slowly cleaning the grime off houses and vehicles is a methodical form of meditation that also helps you get through the many hours of YouTube videos that you have bookmarked for later. It also has a bizarre range of DLC crossovers, giving you access to Lara Croft’s mansion, the city of Midgar, houses from SpongeBob SquarePants, and even vehicles from Warhammer 40k, just in case you need even more things to clean.

(Words by Scott Baird)