PowerWash Simulator’s Tomb Raider collab announced in time for PS5 & Switch ports

PowerWash Simulator will soon receive free Tomb Raider-branded DLC, slated to arrive just in time for the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch ports.

FuturLab’s PowerWash Simulator launched across PC and Xbox platforms last year to rave reviews. The relaxing experience does just what its name suggests, too, by allowing players to clean up dirt and grime with high-pressure water.

Its day-and-date release on Xbox Game Pass especially proved a boon for developers, given that it quickly became more popular than the likes of Halo Infinite on the service.

Soon, additional audiences will gain access to the experience. And shocking crossover content will give fans and newcomers something interesting to sink their teeth into.

Free PowerWash Simulator Tomb Raider DLC revealed

On January 31, all owners of PowerWash Simulator can expect to access free DLC featuring the iconic Croft Manor. The stately home belonging to Lara Croft’s family will require a deep clean ahead of a fundraising event.

Over time, becoming a trusted face in the manor will allow players to enter “exclusive areas… to clean treasures from around the world.”

The upcoming free DLC, entitled Tomb Raider Special Pack, will include a story-driven mini-campaign and five brand-new levels.

The Tomb Raider collab isn’t all that PowerWash Simulator has going for it in the near future. FuturLab also plans to bring the title to the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch consoles on January 31.

Unfortunately, FuturLab confirmed in an FAQ that crossplay for these versions will not be available. PC and Xbox users can still enjoy the feature on their respective platforms, however.