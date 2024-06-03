Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions Season 6 adds major quality of life improvements

Mortal Kombat 1 developers have confirmed that Invasions Season 6 will add numerous quality-of-life changes to the mode.

MK1 players can look forward to a lot of changes going live soon. For one, Homelander will make his Mortal Kombat debut on Tuesday, June 4 for early access users who own the Kombat Pack.

Plus, Season 6 of Invasions will introduce a multiversal Reptile as the new invading force. The Reptile-focused theme isn’t all that sits on the docket for the mode’s next season, however.

During the June 3 Kombat Kast, MK1 developers revealed they’ve been listening to fan feedback and have produced several upcoming quality-of-life adjustments.

Invasions Season 6 will introduce all of the following: More “one-off missions,” including one named Quick Draw, the ability to turn around in pathways, expanded inventory space for Relics and Talismans, Elemental advantage and disadvantage information ahead of encounters, reward previews for both mini and major bosses, and skin previews for Seasonal Towers.

The brief talk about Season 6 begins at the 15:45 mark in the video linked above.

The pathway changes, expanded inventory space, and reward previews all tackle complaints leveled against Invasions Mode since Mortal Kombat 1’s launch.

During the stream, developers also confirmed that, like Peacemaker, Homelander will launch with a free trial tower that enables players to try the character before buying. The trial will also include the new Kameo character Ferra, who joins the roster later in June.

Notably, the team informed fans that gameplay and character-related balance changes won’t feature in the upcoming patch for Homelander’s arrival. This is because of preparations for Final Kombat, the professional MK1 competition in Toronto running from June 14-16.

Invasions Season 6 and early access to Homelander becomes available in Mortal Kombat 1 on Tuesday, June 4. Everyone else can purchase The Boys’ character on Tuesday, June 11.