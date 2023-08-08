Mortal Kombat 1 leak claims another 3D-era fighter will return as a Kameo

According to a leaker, Mortal Kombat 1 will bring back Shujinko as a Kameo character; the fighter originally debuted in MK: Deception.

MK1’s Kameo system will let players select a secondary character to fight alongside their primary character during matches.

It should serve as a fun way to mix up bouts, especially if players select Kameo fighters who perfectly complement their main pick. At the time of writing, NetherRealm has unveiled a total of 13 Kameos for the MK1 roster, including the likes of Cyrax, Sektor, Jax, Goro, and Sonya Blade.

A few callbacks from Mortal Kombat’s 3D era also sit on this particular roster, namely Darrius and Frost. Now a leak indicates that yet another combatant from that era is making a triumphant return.

Mortal Kombat 1 leak says Shujinko is returning in a Kameo role

Writing on the Mortalkombatleaks subreddit, a user named bac736 claimed to have the scoop on another Kameo for MK1. According to the leaker, players will be able to choose Shujinko when selecting their secondary pick.

The Redditor couldn’t divulge much else, but stated the following, “In the image I have, it’s [Shujinko] and then the last slot is a silhouette with a question mark on him so I can’t tell if it’s a random select or a secret kameo.”

In response to claims that the information was false, the subreddit’s mods wrote, “OP has shown us mods his image and it seems as legit as it can get. Shujinko is a kameo and there is one last(?) Kameo Slot.”

WB Games Sektor is one of MK1’s many confirmed Kameos.

Should these details prove accurate, Shujinko may count as the 14th of 15 Kameo characters in Mortal Kombat 1. But, per usual, it’s best to take leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt.

When exactly NetherRealm plans on detailing the rest of MK1’s roster remains to be seen. Fans have plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead, however.

Most notably, the studio will host an MK1 beta for preorder purchasers that kicks off on August 18. The beta will include six combatants, five Kameo fighters, and two stages.