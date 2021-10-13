Guild Wars 2 Gift of Spiders locations, recipes & Arachnophobia bow

Guild Wars 2’s Gift of Spiders is one of the game’s most highly sought-after Halloween items, so here are all of the locations and recipes you’ll need to transform it into the Arachnophobia bow.

Halloween has descended on Guild Wars 2 once more in the form of the Shadow of the Mad King. As King Oswald Thorn’s spirit returns once more to haunt the plains of Tyria, players are buckling up for a fun-filled spooky experience.

As part of the event, players will be able to craft some of the game’s most exotic items, one of these being the Arachnophobia bow. Weaved together of spiderweb threads stretched between the body of a spider, the item has become quite the treasure.

Crafted from a Gift of Spiders, an item found during the Shadow of the Mad King event, here’s how to get your hands on one.

Guild Wars 2: Gift of Spiders locations

If you’re looking to get your hands on this creepy eight-legged treat, then you’ll have to do a bit of exploring. Thankfully, though, you won’t need to dress up and go knocking on doors.

Contained within different tiers of Trick or Treat bags, these items drop randomly:

Bag of Trick or Treat Bags: A quest reward for completing “The Eve of the Mad King”

A quest reward for completing “The Eve of the Mad King” Child’s Trick or Treat Bag: This can be bought, or obtained via giving the Angry Chest pieces of Candy Corn.

This can be bought, or obtained via giving the Angry Chest pieces of Candy Corn. Personalized Trick or Treat Bag: This can be bought, obtained in the Mad King’s chest, or through quest completion.

This can be bought, obtained in the Mad King’s chest, or through quest completion. The Evon Gnashblade Trick-or-Treat Bag: Found in the Black Lion chest.

Guild Wars 2: Crafting recipe for Gift of Spiders

If adventuring out into the night isn’t really your thing, then thankfully you can cook up a Gift of Spiders at home in your cauldron – if you have the right ingredients.

Additionally, you’ll have to have the Huntsman crafting specialization, as the Gift of Spiders builds into the Arachnophobia short bow.

In order to create your own spindly bundle of joy, you’ll need:

1x Gift of Ascalon

250x Orichalcum Ingot

20x Glob of Ectoplasm

100x Destroyer Lodestone

Arachnophobia short bow

While you might just be looking to make some eight-legged friends, the real reason you’re probably interested in the Gift of Spiders is so that you can craft the eerie-looking Arachnophobia short bow.

This will require a quick visit to the Mystic Forge, and a few more odd ingredients:

1x Gift of Spiders

1x Eldritch Scroll

100x Mystic Coins

20x Superior Sigil of the Night

The Arachnophobia bow is an Exotic item, making it the third-best tier in the game.

