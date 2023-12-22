GTA 6 fans have created a petition to “skip” 2024 so they can play the game quicker

GTA 6 fans have created a petition to skip the whole of 2024 so that they can get their hands on the game sooner rather than later.

There is no denying that GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated gaming release of 2025. After being in development for the better part of five years, the first trailer for the game was finally released this year.

And while the reveal was flooded with controversy following a major leak of the footage online, the hype for the game is well and truly at a new high. So much so that GTA fans have created a petition to skip the whole year of 2024 so that they can get their hands on the upcoming game sooner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The petition, which currently has over 20,000 signatures, is in relation to fans not wanting to wait over a year to play GTA 6.

The petition, which was posted on Reddit, has been gaining attention online, with many fellow GTA fans sharing a similar sentiment.

One Redditor posted, “Honestly though I have a feeling 2024 is going to suck. There’s like a cycle going back to about 2008 [where] sh*it just dives every four years or so.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, some fans think that skipping to 2025 will not be enough, sharing their concerns that the game will get delayed further to the following year.

Article continues after ad

“Rockstar would literally change the release to 2026,” wrote one Reddit user, another adding “Rockstar is known for delaying their games.”

However, others share a very different view on the wait, believing that the “lead up” to GTA 6 will be an exciting time and that waiting for the game to be ready will be worth the wait.

Article continues after ad

“1.5 to 2 years from announcement to release is already pretty on point for Rockstar, and at this point delaying would be PR poison. This 2025 window is probably accounting for delays already, but I’d expect them to already have a pretty good idea when they can ship.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest GTA news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.