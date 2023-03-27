God of War Ragnarok voice actor reveals big update on Tyr’s future

God of War Ragnarok voice actor Ben Prendergast hinted at his character Tyr’s potential appearance in the future.

God of War Ragnarok launched as the sequel to 2018’s God of War in November 2022. The Norse mythology-inspired game followed protagonist Kratos and his teenage son Atreus throughout ancient Scandinavia.

While God of War Ragnarok was released as a PlayStation exclusive only a few months ago, players are convinced Prendergast may have hinted at a possible DLC or sequel involving Tyr.

However, fans should take his declaration with a grain of salt.

God of War Ragnarok voice actor says Tyr is not done yet

Sony Santa Monica Studios

In God of War Ragnarok, Tyr is the Norse god of war and the son of Odin. However, players discovered that the Tyr Kratos rescued in Svartalfheim was actually Odin in disguise to figure out the protagonist’s course of action.

Article continues after ad

As reported by Shark Games, Prendergast held a panel at Pax East 2023 and discussed Tyr’s role in God of War Ragnarok. He also briefly addressed his character’s future involvement in the series.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“And I’ll say this; it isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr,” Prendergast remarked. The voice actor continued by saying he “knows a little but doesn’t know much” about the direction the God of War franchise would take.

Prendergast remained tight-lipped, considering his non-disclosure agreement with Sony and Santa Monica Studio.

While it remains unclear whether Prendergast teased a Ragnarok DLC or sequel, the voice actor could have meant Amazon’s upcoming God of War TV series.

Article continues after ad

In December 2022, Amazon announced its plans to create a live-action God of War series. Fans reacted to the announcement by debating a worthy actor to portray Kratos. Suggestions included Dave Bautista, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.

However, some players hoped Kratos’ voice actor Christopher Judge would take on the role. At the time of writing, Amazon has not revealed any casting information or confirmed a release window for its God of War show.