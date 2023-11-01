God of War Ragnarok DLC may be coming soon according to leak

Ragnarok’s epic tale was filled to the brim with shocking twists and turns.

A recent potential leak claims God of War Ragnarok DLC or a spinoff will be announced by the end of the year, possibly during The Game Awards.

Following months of rumors, God of War Ragnarok DLC seems to be in the works, with an announcement coming fairly soon.

This comes from the Spanish outlet Areajugones, which has accurately reported leaks in the past. Their report says a source close to Sony confirmed that Sony Santa Monica has been working on God of War DLC and plans to announce it “at the end of the year.”

God of War Ragnarok DLC could be standalone game

Given The Game Awards’ timing – this year’s event will be held on December 7 – and Sony’s typical presence at the event, Areajugones speculates the God of War Ragnarok announcement may come during the show.

It’s not clear what form this expansion will take. Some have speculated it will be a “half-sequel” released as a standalone game similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a theory Areajugones says the latest leaks support.

The report certainly adds fuel to the rumors that have been circulating for some time. Earlier this year, some new job listings posted by Sony Santa Monica led to more speculation regarding God of War’s future.

An announcement during The Game Awards 2023 would also be fitting considering God of War Ragnarok’s success there last year. The game was both the most nominated and most awarded of the ceremony, winning six awards including Best Narrative and Best Performance for Kratos actor Christopher Judge.