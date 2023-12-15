Is God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla on PS4?

A year after God of War Ragnarök was released, and during The Game Awards ceremony, Santa Monica Studio announced Kratos’ story was getting a free DLC called Valhalla. If you’re wondering whether or not you can play it on your PlayStation 4, we have the answer you’re looking for.

God of War is one of Sony’s most iconic franchises, and even though Ragnarök was a huge success, no one expected it to get DLC, even less so after so much time.

The announcement was made during The Game Awards 2023, where a trailer showed Kratos walking through the gates of Valhalla with his iconic axe and blades on his back, as well as dear Mimir hanging from his hip.

Aside from the great visuals and variety of enemies to defeat, the release date showed that players would only have to wait 5 days to get their hands on the downloadable content, which made this one of the best announcements of the night.

Valhalla came out on December 12 and it’s free for everyone who owns a God of War Ragnarök copy. So, find out if PS4 users will be able to enjoy Kratos’ newest adventure right here.

Is God of War Valhalla on PS4?

Yes, God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is available on PlayStation 4. As the base game had already been released for both generations, it was expected that the same would happen with this roguelike epilogue.

The new piece of content is set right after the events of Ragnarök and takes Kratos into Valhalla, where he’ll embark on an introspective and reflective journey that will test his body, as well as his mind, through a series of trials.

Santa Monica Studios Kratos in front of the gates of Valhalla in God of War Ragnarok

This token of gratitude from the Santa Monica Studio developers is about 6 hours long. However, because of its genre, some hardcore fans can get a few more hours out of it thanks to the plethora of roguelike elements that give the game a lot of replayability.

That’s all about whether or not you can play God of War Raganrök: Valhalla on PS4. If you’re a God of War fan and want more content, check out our other guides here.

