God of War’s Christopher Judge refused to voice young Kratos

God of War actor Christopher Judge refused to portray young Kratos out of respect for TC Carson, the character’s original actor.

Prior to God of War 2018, actor TC Carson was known as the voice behind PlayStation’s angriest mascot. The Norse-centric games, however, feature Stargate SG-1’s Christopher Judge in the eponymous role.

For those who dreamt of the day when the two worlds would collide, God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC explored the possibilities to a certain degree.

Article continues after ad

And as rumors about the franchise’s future mount, many wonder if Judge would ever voice the classic iteration of Kratos. The actor commented on this and more during a recent interview.

Article continues after ad

God of War’s Chris Judge says he’d never voice young Kratos

During a recent stream for Streamily (via AbdBay), Christopher Judge addressed whether or not he’d consider voicing the Kratos players know from the older games. Simply put, he wouldn’t out of respect for TC Carson.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Judge explained, “TC is so extraordinary… even if they had asked, I would’ve said no. I was actually offered something not too long ago and I had to turn it down because they wanted me to somewhat match the voice of that character and I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I love this dude, that would be such a slight…”

Article continues after ad

(Talk about young Kratos takes place between the 27:05 and 29:45 timestamps.)

Article continues after ad

At present, it’s not clear if the offer Judge mentioned was about the Valhalla DLC or something else. XboxEra’s Nick Baker recently claimed a God of War trilogy remaster could be in the works, so it’s possible that fans could be seeing a lot more of Kratos in the not-too-distant future.

Either way, it seems the only way Judge will revisit the character is if it’s related to the brand’s soft reboot (or if he were to be considered for the TV series).