God of War Ragnarok Dec 18 patch notes: Valhalla nerf for Tyr boss & bug fixes

God of War Ragnarok’s newest patch introduces several bug fixes for the Valhalla DLC; according to patch notes, the new update also nerfs a Tyr boss battle.

Ragnarok’s free Valhalla DLC has proven to be much more than most anticipated. It’s a God of War-fueled roguelite, sure, yet it runs deeper by forcing Kratos to reflect on his past and face some hard truths.

The new DLC isn’t exactly a walk in the park when it comes to difficulty, though. Plus, it launched with a fair few glitches in tow, several of which may hinder the experience for some players.

Fortunately, developer Santa Monica Studio has pushed out an update that tackles these issues and others.

God of War Ragnarok patch nerfs Valhalla DLC’s first Tyr battle

The Valhalla DLC features five different difficulty settings, the easiest being ‘Show Me Will’ and the toughest being ‘Show Me Mastery.’ While Kratos will “spar” with (the real) Tyr on several occasions, the first battle against him in ‘Show Me Will’ may prove too difficult.

As a result, Sony Santa Monica has deployed patch 05.03, which nerfs the first fight on the easiest difficulty. Some challenge arenas receive a difficulty buff, on the other hand. And, of course, the patch also comes packed with a whole host of bug fixes.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla’s 05.03 patch notes read as follows. (Note: the regular game patch weighs in at 376.2MB, while the Valhalla-specific changes require 93.33MB of space.)

PS5 users

Please ensure that both God of War Ragnarök and God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla have been updated before accessing the game again.

Bug Fixes

Cinematics

Fixed an issue where audio would not play and characters would be out of sync during the first cinematic after death

Cleared lingering Draupnir Spear particles when cinematic starts

Gameplay

Reduced difficulty of first Týr fight on the ‘Show Me Will’ difficulty setting

Increased difficulty of some arena challenges

Tuning adjustment to ‘The Forum’ to make difficulty more appropriate

Slightly reduced health gain and chance of proc on Spear kill perk while in Valhalla

Various combat tuning and balance updates

Fixed an issue where Greek Labyrinth Mastery would not increase in the “Open Greek Chests” value if Kratos forfeited a reward selection after spending Fleeting Echoes to open a chest

Fixed an exploit when using the Spear against Ormstunga

Fixed an issue with the encounter not ending when kicking Einherjar outside of the arena

Fixed an issue where Týr would teleport away and not come back

Fixed an issue where not all Hunter armor pieces were available

Fixed an issue where encounter would not end if Nightmare was ejected from a creature near the arena boundary

Fixed an issue where Kratos could erroneously stay in Spartan Rage when interacting with Shield Maidens

General Stability

Resolved multiple crashes including when opening certain chests or rifts, non-English language specific crashes, and memory leak on PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue where Kratos would be falling through the world

Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall out of the arena when interacting with a rift on the Aegean Ship

Fixed an issue with Kratos falling through the world after walking through a Mystic Gateway

Fixed some issues with textures not streaming in properly when entering arenas

UI/UX