God of War Kratos actor loved The Last of Us Episode 1: “Bravo”

Christopher Judge, the actor behind Kratos in God of War, has praised The Last of Us team amid critical acclaim for Episode 1.

The Last of Us Episode 1 was, by all accounts, a triumph. In our review, we said it “achieves the impossible: adapting one of the greatest – if not the greatest – video games of all time with respect, flair, and reaching heartbreaking greatness.”

The show is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 game, following Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a treacherous cross-country trip across the US amid a deadly fungal pandemic.

In terms of PlayStation’s greatest achievements in the 2010s, it’s up there with God of War – so, it’s only fitting that Kratos himself is a fan.

God of War’s Kratos is a big fan of The Last of Us

Christopher Judge, who voiced Kratos in 2018’s God of War and its sequel Ragnarok, took a moment to praise co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, as well as Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Retweeting Druckmann’s post, which congratulated Pascal and Ramsey for filling the “big shoes” of the game’s stars, he wrote: “Chicken mfing dinner. Bravo, and congrats to all.”

Druckmann replied: “Thank you, sir! And congrats on all the well-deserved praise coming your way!” Judge then wrote: “You sir have set the table. Time for the gaming community to eat!”

While The Last of Us is already set to be one of the best shows of 2023, a God of War series is in development at Amazon with The Expanse producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby: The question is: who will play Kratos, and will it be Judge?

Judge recently responded to a tweet calling for him to be cast in the series, which read: “Why is everyone saying that Triple H or Braun Strowman are two of the ‘perfect’ choices for Kratos in a live-action project when @iamchrisjudge is LITERALLY THE F*CKING GOD OF WAR?!”

He responded: “Co-sign,” however, there have been few updates regarding the show’s development.

The Last of Us Episode 2 will be available to watch on January 22 in the US and January 23 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.