What happens when you find all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok?

With dozens of Odin’s Ravens spread across the realms in God of War Ragnarok, tracking them all down is quite the task. So what can you expect to happen once you’ve filled The Raven Tree? Here’s what you need to know.

Just like in the 2018 reboot, God of War Ragnarok hides a number of collectibles across many vast realms. However none are more plentiful than Odin’s Ravens. With a few dozen to find throughout your journey, hunting down each and every one of the bright green birds can be quite challenging.

It’s one of the more time-consuming feats in the game, so is it all worthwhile? What happens when you complete the goal and hunt down every single one of these creatures? Well before we get into spoiler territory, let’s just say it’s well worth your time once again. Here’s what you can expect.

SPOILER WARNING

From this point on we’ll be entering spoiler territory and discussing many of the biggest surprises throughout God of War Ragnarok. We highly recommend you experience the story for yourself before reading any further, as many twists and turns are best discovered in your own playthrough. But if you’re still here, continue down the page at your own risk.

Final reward: The Finger of Ruin (Draupnir Spir Heavy Runic Attack)

First up, you’ll be able to claim the final chest reward once all Ravens are back on their tree. This final chest contains The Finger of Ruin, a Heavy Runic Attack for the Draupnir Spear. In triggering this ability, Kratos summons a massive tornado that sends enemies tumbling in its path.

This reward is certainly powerful in its own right, making the collectible hunt worthwhile already. But opening this chest is just the start of what’s to come after tracking down all of Odin’s Ravens.

Sony The Finger of Ruin is a devastating Heavy Runic Attack for the Draupnir Spear.

The Raven Keeper boss fight

Upon opening the final chest, The Raven Keeper appears and makes their presence known. Agitated you’ve ‘freed’ all of their indoctrinated birds, this new character isn’t all too pleased with Kratos. Naturally, a boss fight ensues.

By the time you’ve tracked down every Raven, you should be quite well-equipped, so this section of the fight shouldn’t prove much of a challenge. While The Raven Keeper summons a few smaller enemies in multiple phases, it’s nothing too overwhelming, allowing Kratos to focus them and dwindle their health away with relative ease.

Sony The Raven Keeper isn’t all too happy with your efforts tracking down Odin’s creatures.

The Pale One Boss fight

Before you can fully deplete The Raven Keeper’s health bar, however, they call on some assistance from the final dragon in Ragnarok. The Pale One looms overhead, sweeping across the skies and occasionally dropping in for some close-range attacks.

While it’s definitely intimidating, you’ll no doubt be familiar with how dragon boss fights go at this stage. Activating your Runic attacks, calling in your summon abilities, and spamming combos will see this boss fight wrapped up in no time at all.

With the dragon defeated, it’s time for a final attack on The Raven Keeper, who quickly meets their end.

Sony The Pale One should be the final dragon encounter in God of War Ragnarok by the time you’ve found every Raven.

Hilt of Forsbrandr reward

For finding every one of Odin’s Ravens and then wiping out The Raven Keeper, you’ll unlock the Hilt of Forsbranr. This unique piece of equipment pushes enemies back with force and provides a protective aura for Kratos in the process.

It comes with a brief 87-second cooldown and upgrades help increase its duration, allowing you to basically negate multiple enemy attacks with it.

Sony The Hilt of Forsbrandr will definitely come in handy for the remaining endgame content you have left to clear up.

If you still have various other endgame content to wrap up, whether it’s the Berserker fights or Muspelheim challenges, having the Hilt of Forsbranr will certainly help out.