God of War fans debate Kratos live-action casting

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Should Christopher Judge play Kratos in the live-action God of War show on Amazon Prime, or should it be someone else, like Triple H or Jason Momoa? The debate is ongoing.

Kratos returned to our screens in God of War: Ragnarok in November. In our review, we called it a “triumph” and a “complex, thoughtful game that takes everything that made its predecessor an unmissable experience to even greater heights.”

The franchise began on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, and while a feature film was once pitched to Daniel Craig, it never made it past the development stage.

However, Amazon is now working on a live-action God of War series – the question is: who will play Kratos?

Article continues after ad

Who should play Kratos in the God of War show?

While fans have been debating who should play Kratos since the project was first announced, a tweet from @blurayangel has stoked the fire, pitting the likes of Christopher Judge (the voice of Kratos since 2018), Dave Bautista, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill against one another.

“Christopher Judge. Been a fan of his since I was a kid while watching Stargate SG-1, and when I heard he played Kratos in the God of War reboot games I was so happy. I don’t care about skin color, he would be great as live-action Kratos,” one user wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If it’s not the real video game voice actor then definitely Bautista or The Rock,” another wrote. “Literally the dude who’s plays him. Why would I choose anyone else,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Bautista or Judge is great. Cavill doesn’t suit the role and Hardy probably fits Baldur better if I’m honest,” a fourth tweeted.

Judge recently responded to a tweet calling for him to be cast in the series, which read: “Why is everyone saying that Triple H or Braun Strowman are two of the ‘perfect’ choices for Kratos in a live-action project when @iamchrisjudge is LITERALLY THE F*CKING GOD OF WAR?!”

He responded: “Co-sign,” however, there have been few updates regarding the show’s development.

You can check out the rest of our God of War coverage here.