God of War Ragnarok voice actors for all characters

God of War Ragnarok features a memorable cast of characters, brought to life by some of the industry’s best talent. Here is a full breakdown of the voice actor for each character in God of War Ragnarok.

In a year packed with major releases, God of War Ragnarok is arguably the biggest of them all. Four years on from the 2018 reboot of the iconic PlayStation franchise, players are desperate to see where Kratos and Atreus’ journey takes them next.

One of the things that made the original so special was the performances of its voice cast. As God of War Ragnarok takes the father and son to war with Asgaard, even more legendary characters will come into play, which means more voice actors joining the roster.

Here’s a complete list of the voice cast for God of War Ragnarok, as well as a description of where else you might know them from.

God of War Ragnarok voice actors

Kratos: Christopher Judge

Sony Santa Monica Studios

God of War Ragnarok sees Christopher Judge reprise his role as the titular Spartan, which gained him much acclaim back in 2018.

Before stepping into the world of Norse myth, Judge was best known for his work as Teal’c in Stargate SG-1, and recently voiced Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers.

Atreus: Sunny Suljic

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Also returning in God of War Ragnarok is Sunny Suljic as Atreus, Kratos’ son who is set to play a pivotal role in the game‘s story.

While his appearance in the first game was his breakout role in the eyes of many, he also played Bob Murphy in 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer and starred in Jonah Hill’s Mid90s. The latter of which earned him a nomination for Best Young Performer at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Thor: Ryan Hurst

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Thor made a brief yet memorable appearance in God of War 2018, despite not speaking a single line. In Ragnarok, Ryan Hurst has the job of bringing a more repulsive God of Thunder to life.

Hurst has had a stellar career spanning nearly 30 years, but is probably best known as troubled biker Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy, or, more recently, Beta in The Walking Dead.

He also had a part in the 1998 classic Saving Private Ryan as paratrooper Michaelson.

Odin: Richard Schiff

Sony Santa Monica Studios

While his presence was very much felt in the first game, Odin is set to make his first physical appearance in God of War Ragnarok, with Richard Schiff stepping into the shoes of the Allfather.

The 67-year-old has featured in a number of big-name projects, with his performance as Toby Ziegler in The West Wing earning him critical acclaim. He also showed up as Eddie Carr in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Mark Swarr in the 1995 crime-drama Seven.

Freya: Danielle Bisutti

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Another returning character in God of War Ragnarok is the goddess Freya, with Danielle Bisutti coming back to exact revenge on Kratos.

On top of voicing Elsa in this year’s Disney Dreamlight Valley, Bisutti starred as Amanda Cantwell in the Nickelodeon series True Jackson VP, as well as appearing in horror movies such as Insidious: Chapter 2 and Curse of Chucky.

Mimir: Alastair Duncan

Sony Santa Monica Studios

The talking head Mimir was a fan favorite from 2018, mostly thanks to the engaging stories he told while Kratos and his son traveled across the realms, delivered perfectly by Alastair Duncan.

The Scotsman is one of the most accomplished actors in the industry, lending his voice to everything from Mass Effect to Skyrim to Call of Duty. He is also well known as the voice of Alfred Pennyworth in a number of animated Batman films.

Brok: Robert Craighead

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Fans will be delighted to see that the two bickering dwarfs are back in God of War Ragnarok, with Robert Craighead retuning as Brok.

While God of War was one of his first forays into video games, the versatile actor is known for roles in Seth Rogan’s Future Man and as Sheriff Mobley on Too Close to Home.

Sindri: Adam J Harrington

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Adam J Harrington is also back on board to play Brok’s clean freak brother, Sindri, and will again serve as a source of armor and upgrades for our protagonists.

You might recognize the Canadian’s voice from either L.A. Noire or Battlefield Hardline, or from his time as Bartholomew on Supernatural.

Tyr: Ben Prendergast

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Tyr is expected to play a pivotal part in Ragnarok’s story, and Sony Santa Monica have enlisted the help of Ben Prendergast as the Norse God of War.

The actor has a long history of video game roles, from Fuse in Apex Legends to Patroclus in Hades. He’s also dabbled in the Star Wars universe as the voice of both Darth Maul and General Hux.

Angrboda: Laya DeLeon Hayes

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Those interested in Norse mythology will know how important Angroda could turn out to be, especially in how Atreus’ story plays out.

Taking on such a vital part is 18-year-old Laya DeLeon who, after plenty of spots on kids’ TV, got her break as Delilah in The Equalizer series.

Durlin: Usman Ally

Sony Santa Monica Studios

Usman Ally rounds out the main God of War Ragnarok voice cast, playing the dwarf Durlin, who is historically the second of his kind ever created.

The actor has plenty of pedigree going into the role, after earning an Obie Award in 2015 for his work as Bashir in The Invisible Hand. He also played the villain M.O.D.O.K in Marvel’s Avengers in 2020.

Those were all of the God of War Ragnarok voice actors we know of so far. We’ll be sure to update this page with more supporting characters once the game is out.

