Is Triple H playing Kratos in a God of War movie?

Triple H once said, “I am the game now more than ever” — so, is he taking on the role of Kratos in a live-action God of War movie?

Kratos is one of the most iconic antiheroes in modern gaming, with the Spartan warrior’s arrival in the mid-2000s kicking off a bloody, brilliant hack-and-slash franchise. In 2018, the series evolved with the PS4’s God of War, kicking off the Norse era that continued in 2022’s Ragnarok.

A film adaptation was announced shortly after the first game, but development stalled into the 2010s after James Bond star Daniel Craig turned down the project.

A live-action TV series is currently in the works on Prime Video, but rumor has it that Triple H is playing Kratos in a movie — is it true?

Is Triple H starring in a God of War movie?

No, Triple H isn’t playing Kratos in a God of War movie, nor is any film in development right now.

Unfortunately, you may have been caught out by Culture Carve on X/Twitter, which regularly posts fake news and other made-up casting announcements.

“Triple H has been cast for the role of Kratos. The live-action God of War movie is going to start filming towards the end of 2024,” the account wrote, deliberately mimicking the style of a Culture Crave post — but it’s a total lie.

That said, those who believed it had positive things to say. “Oh that’s dang near perfect casting right there,” one wrote. “This is the right casting. 100% the right choice,” another posted. “I’ve waited for this all my life,” a third wrote.

As for the TV series, it’s not been announced who’ll play Kratos. Writing kicked off earlier this year, so it’ll likely be a while before we find out any casting news. While Dwayne Johnson is another divisive fan cast, Ragnarok director Cory Barlog dismissed rumors of The Rock starring in the show in 2023.

In the meantime, you can find out what TV shows you should be streaming this month, as well as what movies you should be watching.