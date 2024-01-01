Is God of War: Ragnarok coming to PC?

Wondering whether God of War: Ragnarok will be coming to PC? Well, here’s everything we currently know about a potential PC port.

God of War: Ragnarok was one of the best games of 2022, and while PlayStation players have been able to delve into the game – many PC fans are still waiting to continue Kratos’ quest. Not only does Ragnarok feature new and deadly combos, but for the first time in the series, players can control Kratos’ son, Atreus.

Article continues after ad

The game’s environments also look stunning on PS5, and a potential PC port would undoubtedly elevate this further. So, if you’re wondering when you’ll be able to get your hands on a PC copy of the beloved sequel, then our God of War: Ragnarok PC hub has you covered.

Article continues after ad

SONY God of War: Ragnarok has yet to receive a PC release date.

No, Sony has yet to reveal any details about a God of War: Ragnarok PC release date. However, during an interview with Julien Chieze, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst explained that “going forward we’ll see at least a year between releases on PlayStation and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live service games.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to note, that God War was released on PC back in January 2022 – three years after its PS4 launch. So, while there has been no confirmation that Kratos’ latest adventure will be coming to PC, the chances are fairly high.

Article continues after ad

Based on this previous PC port release and the comment from Hulst, we can expect God of War to release on PC sometime in 2024 or 2025. Of course, we’ll update this article as soon as more information has been released.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the God of War: Ragnarok PC release date. Make sure you check out our God of War page for all the latest news and guides.