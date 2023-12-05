Star Wars Mandalorian Funko Pop mystery box gets a Sarlacc Pit sized discount

Score Mandalorian Funko Pop mystery box for over 50% off, including rare Funko Pops and bonus goodies, in this can’t-miss GameStop deal.

Gamestop has slashed the price of the Mandalorian-themed Star Wars Funko Pop mystery boxes by over 50% in a killer new deal.

The galaxy far, far away crashes GameStop shelves in collectible form with a new mystery box packed with Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko surprises. Regularly $29.99, this blind box bundle plunges over 50% off to just $13.48 for the GameStop-exclusive set while supplies last.

Snag the savings to kickstart or expand your Mandalorian memorabilia without breaking the Imperial bank.

While specific contents vary, the Mandalorian box delivers five enticing items guaranteed to please casual and die-hard Star Wars fans alike. Lead the haul are two mystery Funko Pop! vinyl bobbleheads starring classic characters from the Disney+ series.

Will you add the stoic Mandalorian and tiny fan-favorite Grogu to your shelves? Or perhaps ruthless Moff Gideon and savage Trandoshan hunter Qin face off in plastic glory?

Save more than 50 % on Star Wars Mandalorian Funko Pop mystery box

Gamestop

Further boost your Mandalorian haul with a bonus iron-on patch, decal sticker, and enamel pin picked from a pool of designs spanning the galaxy. The randomized assortment fuels the mystery, making each box unique to excite collectors. For $13.48, it introduces affordable variety beyond the Pops alone.

Supplies won’t last for this GameStop-exclusive lineup, especially with the tempting 53% markdown. Star Wars collectors and casual viewers alike can expand their Mandalorian assemblage on a budget through the surprises inside.

Hop over to GameStop and lock in the stellar savings before the Imperial bargain fleet departs back into the outer rim. Then anxiously await which figures, insignia, and pins emerge when your Funko Pop mystery box arrives. This is the way.

