Best festive Pokemon plushies to buy for Christmas

Bring in the holiday spirit with our guide to the cutest and coziest festive Pokémon plushies to display, from Pikachu to Paldea pairings.

Pokemon knows how to properly celebrate the holidays by stuffing stockings and wrapping plush presents. This time of year brings out the most festive of gear, from Santa hats to swanky bows. Cuddle up with these joyous seasonal Pokemon plushies to enliven dreary winters with warmth.

Pikachu in Festive Robe

The poster child of Pokemon dresses for the occasion in this warm winter robe and dazzling silver cord accessory. A fuzzy faux beard tops off the silly style. Place it alongside the snowman army for extra cozy cheer.

Pikachu Mittens

Chilly nights call for proper mittens just like this snuggly 8-inch plush. The adorable yellow furball bundles up in a handcrafted winter hat for extra seasonal spirit. Fresh from the animated series, Pikachu radiates yuletide glee.

Pikachu Wreath

Adorn your interior entryways with a holly jolly Pikachu wreath circling popular characters like Kirlia. The vibrant colors make it a festive table centerpiece or mantle display. Hang anywhere needing more mirth.

Robot Dedenne Toy Set

Playtime takes a whimsical twist as an elf-garbed Pikachu proudly shows off its robot Dedenne toy creation. Place the soft pair on the bookshelf as a delightful decoration perfect for the holidays.

Eevee Holiday Bow

Few Pokemon encapsulate cuteness like Eevee wrapped in an oversized present bow. Its infectious smile hints at the unboxing excitement ahead. Position near the tree or fireplace to spread irresistible charm.

Psyduck in Santa Cap

While it may not fully understand holiday customs, Psyduck happily dons the Santa cap and striped scarf uniform. Surrounded by plush gifts, its befuddled expression elicits laughs around the festivities.

Undersea Holiday Pikachu

Escape blustery weather by celebrating undersea as a snuggly Pikachu. It peeks from a snowflake gift box modeling a pom-pom cap and decorative garland with sweet Pokemon cameos.

Sprigatito With Dedenne Bag

The Grass Cat Pokemon arrived from Paldea bearing holiday spirit and a gift bag containing a precious robot Dedenne surprise. Position it somewhere special to showcase regional representation.

Undersea Holiday Glaceon

As temperatures drop, take comfort in this snowcape-clad Glaceon plush radiating warmth. With colorful bulb ornaments in tow, the Ice-type is eager to deck your Poké-halls.

Piplup & Mantyke Ornament Duo

No tree trim is complete without this adorable penguin and manta ray pair bonded as festive fixtures. Their underwater holiday outfits overflow with merrymaking magic.

Caped Holiday Pikachu

A puffy winter cape and cap with Poké Ball trim transforms this plush into the life of any yuletide gathering. Its infectious enthusiasm promises happy holidays ahead.

Quaxly With Kirlia Gift Bag

The cute Duckling Pokemon from Paldea carries on the gift-giving spirit in the form of a handled bag with a surprise Kirlia plush inside. Display upon the mantel to spread regional cheer.

As the holiday season blooms, ensure your interiors burst with enough cheer to warm up the frostiest of days. These snuggly offerings from the Pokémon world equip any location with true wintry wonderfulness.

