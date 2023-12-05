GamingPokemon

Best festive Pokemon plushies to buy for Christmas

Bring in the holiday spirit with our guide to the cutest and coziest festive Pokémon plushies to display, from Pikachu to Paldea pairings.

Pokemon knows how to properly celebrate the holidays by stuffing stockings and wrapping plush presents. This time of year brings out the most festive of gear, from Santa hats to swanky bows. Cuddle up with these joyous seasonal Pokemon plushies to enliven dreary winters with warmth.

Pikachu in Festive Robe

Pokemon Holiday Lights Pikachu PlushWalmart

The poster child of Pokemon dresses for the occasion in this warm winter robe and dazzling silver cord accessory. A fuzzy faux beard tops off the silly style. Place it alongside the snowman army for extra cozy cheer.

Buy at Walmart

Pikachu Mittens

Pokemon Holiday Plush Pikachu MittensWalmart

Chilly nights call for proper mittens just like this snuggly 8-inch plush. The adorable yellow furball bundles up in a handcrafted winter hat for extra seasonal spirit. Fresh from the animated series, Pikachu radiates yuletide glee.

Buy at Walmart

Pikachu Wreath

Pokemon Holiday Workshop Pikachu Wreath PlushWalmart

Adorn your interior entryways with a holly jolly Pikachu wreath circling popular characters like Kirlia. The vibrant colors make it a festive table centerpiece or mantle display. Hang anywhere needing more mirth.

Buy at Walmart

Robot Dedenne Toy Set

Pokemon Holiday Workshop Pikachu & Robot Dedenne Toy PlushWalmart

Playtime takes a whimsical twist as an elf-garbed Pikachu proudly shows off its robot Dedenne toy creation. Place the soft pair on the bookshelf as a delightful decoration perfect for the holidays.

Buy at Walmart

Eevee Holiday Bow

Pokemon Plush Holiday Eevee Plush Bow - 8" Multi-colorWalmart

Few Pokemon encapsulate cuteness like Eevee wrapped in an oversized present bow. Its infectious smile hints at the unboxing excitement ahead. Position near the tree or fireplace to spread irresistible charm.

Buy at Walmart

Psyduck in Santa Cap

Psyduck Pokémon Holiday Festival PlushWalmart

While it may not fully understand holiday customs, Psyduck happily dons the Santa cap and striped scarf uniform. Surrounded by plush gifts, its befuddled expression elicits laughs around the festivities.

Buy at Walmart

Undersea Holiday Pikachu

Pokemon 2021 Holiday Undersea Pikachu PlushWalmart

Escape blustery weather by celebrating undersea as a snuggly Pikachu. It peeks from a snowflake gift box modeling a pom-pom cap and decorative garland with sweet Pokemon cameos.

Buy at Walmart

Sprigatito With Dedenne Bag

Pokemon Holiday Workshop Sprigatito PlushWalmart

The Grass Cat Pokemon arrived from Paldea bearing holiday spirit and a gift bag containing a precious robot Dedenne surprise. Position it somewhere special to showcase regional representation.

Buy at Walmart

Undersea Holiday Glaceon

Pokemon 8 Inch Poke Plush - Undersea Holiday GlaceonWalmart

As temperatures drop, take comfort in this snowcape-clad Glaceon plush radiating warmth. With colorful bulb ornaments in tow, the Ice-type is eager to deck your Poké-halls.

Buy at Walmart

Piplup & Mantyke Ornament Duo

Undersea Holiday Piplup & MantykeWalmart

No tree trim is complete without this adorable penguin and manta ray pair bonded as festive fixtures. Their underwater holiday outfits overflow with merrymaking magic.

Buy at Walmart

Caped Holiday Pikachu

A puffy winter cape and cap with Poké Ball trim transforms this plush into the life of any yuletide gathering. Its infectious enthusiasm promises happy holidays ahead.

Buy at Walmart

Quaxly With Kirlia Gift Bag

Pokemon Holiday Workshop Quaxly PlushWalmart

The cute Duckling Pokemon from Paldea carries on the gift-giving spirit in the form of a handled bag with a surprise Kirlia plush inside. Display upon the mantel to spread regional cheer.

Buy at Walmart

As the holiday season blooms, ensure your interiors burst with enough cheer to warm up the frostiest of days. These snuggly offerings from the Pokémon world equip any location with true wintry wonderfulness.

