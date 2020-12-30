Free PS Plus January games announced: Tomb Raider, Maneater PS5, Greedfall

Sony have announced that their free PlayStation Plus games for January include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the PS5 version of Maneater, and Greedfall. That means a lot of action and RPG for PS4 and PS5 players.

Every month, PS Plus members get a chance to download three free games for their console. In January 2021, two of those games will be playable on both PS4 and PS5, while one is likely to only be available on PS5.

According to Google reviews, all three titles are enjoyed by at least 90 percent of users. But the similarities stop there, as each is from a vastly different genre, coupled with entirely unique aesthetics.

The most prominent game being made available is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the 2018 action-adventure game that received excellent reviews (including a 9/10 from IGN and cumulative 77 percent from MetaCritic). Past Lara Croft, PS fans can also enjoy being a customizable shark or a 17th-century magical colonialist.

Maneater (PS5 version), Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are your PlayStation Plus games for January. Full details: https://t.co/Qp0muBc8WM pic.twitter.com/JRmoEbrBtF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 30, 2020

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A sequel to 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider and the 12th installment in the Tomb Raider franchise, Shadow lets the player take Croft through the tropics of the Americas in a classic quest of puzzle solving and adventuring.

Generally, fans and critics both enjoyed the game and thought that the mechanics felt improved enough to justify a lack of major innovation from the franchise.

Maneater (PS5)

Sharks don’t eat people that often. But they could, and you can, in Maneater — fully revamped and refreshed for PS5. It’s an open world, open ocean, single-player RPG where you are a shark that can upgrade and kill people.

On Reddit, a fan said it’s a “fantastic game if you’re just looking for some mindless fun.” That sounds about right.

Greedfall

Released in 2019, Greedfall has its supporters and its detractors. A single-player action RPG, various 17th-century colonial forces interact with magical natives on an island paradise while escaping some sort of plague.

Some people liked Greedfall, some didn’t, but now everyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription can try it out for free. Just like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Maneater, the game can be downloaded from the PS Store in January.