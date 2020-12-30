Logo
Free PS Plus January games announced: Tomb Raider, Maneater PS5, Greedfall

Published: 30/Dec/2020 19:29

by Theo Salaun
Eidos-Montreal / Tripwire Interactive / Spiders / Sony

Sony have announced that their free PlayStation Plus games for January include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the PS5 version of Maneater, and Greedfall. That means a lot of action and RPG for PS4 and PS5 players.

Every month, PS Plus members get a chance to download three free games for their console. In January 2021, two of those games will be playable on both PS4 and PS5, while one is likely to only be available on PS5.

According to Google reviews, all three titles are enjoyed by at least 90 percent of users. But the similarities stop there, as each is from a vastly different genre, coupled with entirely unique aesthetics. 

The most prominent game being made available is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the 2018 action-adventure game that received excellent reviews (including a 9/10 from IGN and cumulative 77 percent from MetaCritic). Past Lara Croft, PS fans can also enjoy being a customizable shark or a 17th-century magical colonialist. 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A sequel to 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider and the 12th installment in the Tomb Raider franchise, Shadow lets the player take Croft through the tropics of the Americas in a classic quest of puzzle solving and adventuring.

Generally, fans and critics both enjoyed the game and thought that the mechanics felt improved enough to justify a lack of major innovation from the franchise. 

maneater rpg
Tripwire Interactive
Jaws, but make it RPG.

Maneater (PS5)

Sharks don’t eat people that often. But they could, and you can, in Maneater — fully revamped and refreshed for PS5. It’s an open world, open ocean, single-player RPG where you are a shark that can upgrade and kill people. 

On Reddit, a fan said it’s a “fantastic game if you’re just looking for some mindless fun.” That sounds about right.

greedfall game
Spiders
Colonialism, but make it RPG.

Greedfall

Released in 2019, Greedfall has its supporters and its detractors. A single-player action RPG, various 17th-century colonial forces interact with magical natives on an island paradise while escaping some sort of plague.

Some people liked Greedfall, some didn’t, but now everyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription can try it out for free. Just like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Maneater, the game can be downloaded from the PS Store in January.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals names of unreleased content: Tropic map, Arenas, teasers

Published: 30/Dec/2020 18:31 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 18:42

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

A series of screenshots that appear to be internal dev tests for Apex Legends have leaked, with names of unreleased content disclosed. The screenshots, posted by a burner account on Reddit, cannot be verified, but appear legitimate.

Apex Legends is shaping up for its eighth season, and has just launched its third map, Olympus in Season 7, alongside the new Legend, Horizon.

But, we know that the team at Respawn are already working many seasons in advance, and these screenshots of a test version of the game appear to give a small glimpse into what exactly they have planned.

Among the unreleased content is ‘Tropic playtest’, which lines up with a previous data mined leak about a possible tropic map. There is also mention of ‘Estate Arenas’, Apex Predator Squads (60 players), ‘Airdrop takeover trios’ and more.

Olympus in Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus was the latest map added to Apex Legends, but it sounds like lots more is planned.

Leaked Apex Legends content

The leaks come in the form of game status updates, showing testers finishing a game in these new modes/maps/LTMs.

So, we don’t have any indication of what these entail exactly, which will have to be left up to the imagination at the moment.

You can see the original screenshots, shared by the burner account on Reddit, below.

The post was then deleted, before being shared again by reliable Apex data miner Biast12 on Twitter, along with some clarification on what each item could mean. The items are:

  • Estate Arenas
  • Tropic Playtest
  • Canyonlands MU3
  • 6-man Kings Canyon MU3
  • 1 LVL Boost
  • 40-man Oly duo
  • Airdrop Takeover Trios
  • Salvo Ship Active Tease
  • Fuse Active Tease

Two interesting points here are the ‘Fuse Active Tease’ and ‘Salvo Ship Active Tease’. In the past, Respawn has teased upcoming content through small additions to the current game, such as the gravity lift teaser for Horizon.

It’s possible that these are teasers due to be implemented in the game before the new content releases – we’ve heard the name Fuse before as a possible future Legend.

Estate Arenas could potentially be related to the Estates POI on Olympus.

Estates POI in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Estates POI on Olympus: Possible location for an arena mode?

The Tropic Island map was an Apex Legends leak from August 2020, but of course, the new map added in Season 7 was Olympus – certainly not a tropical island.

When are new modes coming to Apex Legends?

The Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, said in a Season 7 interview that they have lots of exciting content planned for both Season 8 and 9. But, he mentioned that Season 9 specifically will have new things that players won’t expect.

Some have hoped this could mean possible PvE modes, a story mode, team deathmatch-style respawn modes, and much more. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the devs have planned, but these Apex Legends leaks might get the imagination going.