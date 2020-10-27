 Every Gadget in Watch Dogs Legion explained - Dexerto
Every Gadget in Watch Dogs Legion explained

Published: 27/Oct/2020 11:43

by James Busby
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion features numerous high tech gadgets the player can use to aid them on their adventure through the city streets of London. Find out all the information you need to know about Watch Dogs Legion’s gadgets and what they do. 

Watch Dogs Legion’s enemies can be a hardy bunch and you’ll need to kit your character out with more than just a few conventional weapons. After all, just one mistake can result in your favorite character winding up dead for good. Watch Dogs Legion’s permadeath feature is certainly an interesting feature and one that makes every single firefight matter. Fortunately, there are a number of handy gadgets that you can use to alleviate this issue. 

From remote controlled spider bots that can provide non-lethal takedowns to AR cloaks that render the user invisible, there’s a gadget for every single situation. There are six gadgets available in Watch Dogs Legion and each of them has its own unique features and upgrade paths.

To help you understand each Watch Dogs Legion gadget, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers everything you need to know about these game-changing items.

Infiltrator Spider

Watch Dogs Legion Infiltrator Spiderbot
Ubisoft
This mechanical spider offers plenty of stealthy options.

As the name suggests, the Infiltrator Spider gadget is all about creeping into enemy filled locations. This little eight-legged bot’s low profile enables it to crawl through vents and tight spots with ease, allowing you to gain access to even the most well-protected places. Once you’ve found a hacking point, simply use the Infiltrator Spider to upload a deadly virus to hamper your enemies’ systems. 

If that wasn’t enough, the Infiltrator Spider is also capable of performing non-lethal takedowns. This is particularly useful if you wish to avoid getting into an intense firefight with any of the local gangs. 

AR Cloak

Watch Dogs Legion AR Cloak
Ubisoft
Invisibility is always going to make things easier.

Watch Dogs Legion’s AR Cloak is one of the most useful gadgets in the entire game. Once activated, your character will instantly go invisible and break line of sight. While it can be fun to infiltrate an enemy-controlled area with your guns blazing, it’s sometimes better to take a stealthier approach. 

Future upgrades greatly increase the AR Cloak’s duration and even give your takedowns greater reach. If you’re looking to quietly dispatch your foes, then the AR Cloak is one gadget that you’ll want to prioritize. 

Electro-Fist

Electro-Fist
Ubisoft
Sometimes you just got to pummel your enemies.

Watch Dogs Legion has given this iconic melee-based weapon an electrifying twist. While brass knuckles are lethal in their own right, this shockingly powerful gadget packs more than just a powerful punch. The Electro-Fist is capable of knocking out an opponent in just one hit. Simply creep up to your target and deliver a lethal KO that they’ll never forget.

Upgrading the Electro-Fist will enable you to unleash a shockwave that disorients nearby enemies. 

Electro-Shock Trap

Electro-Shock Trap Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
Launch deadly surprise attacks with a shocking twist.

A non-lethal shock trap that can be used to shock enemies and heavily damage drones and vehicles. This gadget is best used when you wish to disrupt your enemies’ movements. While it may not be the fanciest gadget in Watch Dogs Legion, it does allow you to launch some incredibly satisfying traps. Simply find an area that sees a lot of enemy traffic and place your Electro-Shock Trap down, then watch as the volts begin to fly. 

Combat Spiderbot

Combat Spiderbot
Ubisoft
This deadly bot will make firefights even more deadly.

Unlike the stealth-based Infiltrator Spider gadget, this robotic arachnid has a more gung ho approach to combat. The Combat Spiderbot is no stranger to a firefight and it’s at its best when the bullets are flying. This little gadget is kitted out with an automated turret and armor, giving you extra firepower whenever you need it. 

If you wish to increase the turret’s rate of fire or manually control the turret yourself, then you’ll want to spend your Tech Points on Combat Spiderbot upgrades. 

Missile Drone

Watch Dogs Legion Missile Drone
Ubisoft
Missile Drones give explosive results.

Sometimes you just need to create a big explosion to wipe out your foes. Fortunately, the Missile Drone allows you to do just that. This little drone flies straight towards a random target and instantly detonates upon impact.

The Missile Drone will target any opponent, so you’ll need to upgrade it if you wish to take control of its target-seeking capabilities. 

Make sure you stay updated with all the latest Watch Dogs Legion news and guides right here, at Dexerto.

FIFA

FIFA 21 meta custom tactics and formations for FUT Champs

Published: 27/Oct/2020 10:57 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 11:00

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 custom tactics
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

The dust is settling on the FIFA 21 meta and with that comes a whole load of new tactical tips. Following FUT Champions Weekend League’s second week of online competition, players have been sharing their best custom tactics and formations for Ultimate Team. 

Now, at the start of every weekend there’s a clear path to rewards for those who sign up for FUT Champs. People will eye up a specific amount of wins and try to get there, like breaking into Gold or Elite ranks, while others may aim for less.

One thing is for certain, though, and that’s during these 30 games people want to be using the best formations and custom tactics to compete. Playing a system that’s not part of the meta isn’t a bad thing, but using one can make a real difference.

Here, we’re going to run through a few of the best tactical plans following Week 2 of Weekend League games.

FIFA 21 custom tactics: 4-2-3-1

FIFA 21 4231 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
The 4-2-3-1 is a very popular formation in FIFA 21, and here’s some really effective custom tactics for it.

Not all four at the back formations give you lots of security at the back, but with two sitting midfielders the 4-2-3-1 has emerged as an early favorite for some members of the community. It’s a defensive way to play, so it should be good for people looking to defend leads.

Player Instructions

All three CAMs and the striker should be told to come back on defence, while the deeper midfielders cut passing lanes – covering center – and full backs told not go forward as well.

That combination will see a packed midfield that’s hard to break down without pushing the opponent wide. Conservative interceptions is also good to have on the full-backs, too.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 1 bar
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics: 4-1-2-1-2 (2)

FIFA 21 41212 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
Here’s how to set up with the 4-1-2-1-2 (2) formation in FIFA 21.

Unlike the first formation, this is a very attacking formation that should probably be reserved for ‘attacking’ custom tactics. When you want the team to press forward and really go at the opposition, this is the type of system that can work well for you.

Player Instructions

Strikers will be set to stay central, but with the CAM set to stay forward. Either of the left or right-sided midfielders behind the CAM should be a creative player with pace, like a Frenkie De Jong or Federico Valverde, who can join the attack.

They will be set to get forward, and cover the wing – along with the other sided midfielder. The central defensive mid should cover center, stay back while attacking, and cut passing lanes. Full backs, again, told to stay back during attacks.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Long Ball
  • Width: 7 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 custom tactics: 3-4-1-2

FIFA 21 3412 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
Let’s run through some FIFA 21 3-4-1-2 custom tactics.

Now, this one isn’t just attacking. It’s all-out pressing and forward play. If you’re getting beat by a decent margin late in the game, this is the type of playstyle you may need to get back into it.

Player Instructions

Have one defensive mid on cover wing and the other on cover center – one staying back while attacking, with the other told to get forward. The wide players need to stay forward, get in behind, and the same goes for the strikers.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Constant Pressure
  • Width: 6 bars
  • Depth: 7 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Fast Build Up
  • Width: 7 bars
  • Players in the box: 8 bars
  • Corners: 5 bars
  • Free kicks: 5 bars

More FIFA 21 custom tactics and formations

FIFA 21 custom tactics
EA SPORTS
We also have another guide that may be super helpful for FIFA 21 players, especially if you want to try new custom tactics.

Now, these three systems were being used a lot in FUT Champions Weekend League Week 2, but that doesn’t mean to say they are the only ones working for people.

We also have a very handy FIFA 21 custom tactics guide, with five different systems in there for you to try out.

These include the following:

  • 4-2-3-1
  • 3-5-2
  • 4-3-3 (4)
  • 4-4-2
  • 4-2-2-2

If you ever find something that works very well and would like to share it, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK. 