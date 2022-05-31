EA reveals F1 22 race weekend overhaul with customizable homes and supercars

EA Sports has revealed F1 22’s “redefined” race weekend ahead of the game’s launch on July 1.

F1 22 will shake up the long-running motorsport franchise’s approach to the “race weekend” with the addition of new formation laps, safety car moments, and pit stops, EA Sports has confirmed via a new trailer.

As had been rumored in the last few months, players will also be able to take part in the Pirelli Hot Lap with a series of supercars throughout updated Grand Prix locations in Spain, Australia, Abu Dhabi, and the new Miami circuit.

EA reveals new F1 22 features

You can check out the trailer below:

That’s not all, though, with players able to stretch their virtual legs outside of the cockpit with a new social space called F1 Life that can be customized. Here, players can find branded clothing and accessories that are unlocked through F1 22’s in-game challenges, as well as through the Podium Pass and in-game store.

“F1 22 allows players to live their Formula 1 fantasies both on and off the track,” explains Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters via a press release.

“Players are excited to enter the new era of Formula 1 with the introduction of new cars, regulations, and more control of race day moments. F1 22 enables players to be more social with their friends away from the circuit. The personalized space within F1 Life allows players to show off their collection of must-have cars and accessories and be the envy of friends and rivals.”

New players can get used to being behind the wheel with new Adaptive AI that tweaks rival drivers’ skill levels to offer a tailored experience and competitive racing at all skill levels. There are also new Practice Programs to help drivers learn the intricacies of each course.

The F1 22 Champions Edition will offer new My Team Icons; Jacques Villeneuve, Mark Webber, and Nico Hülkenberg, as well as two drivable safety cars: the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Aston Martin Vantage for use in Time Trial races.

F1 22 will launch on June 28 for Champions Edition buyers, or July 1 for all players.