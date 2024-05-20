Is Braking Point returning in F1 24?

With F1 24 almost here, some fans are questioning if Braking Point will make a return this year. Here’s everything you need to know about if the popular story mode will be in F1 24 or not.

When it was first introduced in F1 21, Braking Point immediately cemented itself as one of the franchise’s most innovative ideas in years.

The new game mode introduced a linear story to Formula 1, offering a motorsport-focused alternative to FIFA’s The Journey and Madden NFL’s Longshot. While those modes were phased out of their respective franchises years ago, Braking Point appeared as recently as F1 23.

Article continues after ad

With the story mode still going strong, it has F1 fans questioning if this year’s game will bring it back, or if F1 24 will drop Braking Point 3 entirely.

Will F1 24 have Braking Point 3?

EA

No, F1 24 will not feature Braking Point 3 with the story mode taking a year off this time around. In its place, this year’s game instead introduces an overhauled Career mode.

Article continues after ad

While some fans may find this disappointing, Braking Point’s absence in F1 24 was expected. The story first debuted in F1 21 and then received a sequel in F1 23. This one-year gap was necessary to give Codemasters time to create an immersive narrative.

Article continues after ad

Given this, it was always unlikely that another sequel would be made just a year after Braking Point 2. Instead, Braking Point 3 will most likely return in F1 25, that is assuming Codemasters intends to continue Aiden Jackson’s story.

It is worth noting that neither Codemasters nor EA has confirmed anything about Braking Point’s future. While the game mode may return in future installments, it’s just as likely to be dropped entirely. The only certain thing is that it won’t feature in F1 24.

F1 24: Release date, platforms, price, tracks, more | F1 24 system requirements: Recommended & minimum PC specs | All F1 24 editions & pre-order bonuses