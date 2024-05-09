GamingF1

F1 24 is removing its predecessors’ most controversial feature

Kurt Perry
Mclaren Artura racing in F1 game.EA

Leading up to F1 24’s launch, Codemasters has addressed fan feedback about F1 Life by removing one of the mode’s controversial aspects from the past two games.

Both F1 22 and F1 23 came under fire for introducing and expanding on the F1 Life game mode. This addition was marketed by EA as giving players the chance to experience the “glitz and glamor” of how Formula 1 drivers live.

However, it was not a popular feature with long-term franchise fans questioning its inclusion. It was a key point brought up in many reviews including our own which expressed that its inclusion had “EA’s fingerprints all over it,” as F1 22 was the first installment to be overlooked by the AAA publisher.

However, F1 24 is shifting away from F1 Life and removing supercars entirely. This was confirmed by Senior Creative Director Lee Mather.

Speaking to Overtake, Mather revealed, “We’ve decided to take [supercars] out at the moment. This essentially gives us the opportunity to focus on doubling down on the authenticity this year, which is what we’re really going for.”

In the same interview, Lee Mather admitted that supercars “weren’t as successful” as Codemasters had anticipated. Despite this, the Senior Creative Director believes they “had a place in that year’s game,” and didn’t appear to regret their initial inclusion.

Regardless, supercars will not make a return in F1 24. Instead, the new Formula 1 game focuses on improving the driving experience by enhancing the car’s aerodynamics, tuning, and overall feel as revealed in the official gameplay deep dive trailer.

