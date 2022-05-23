F1 2022: Release date, platforms, modes & crossplay

Another year means another entry in the racing genre as F1 2022 looms large. The official formula one racing game is back with all the usual licenses and fanfare and we’ve put together this guide to get you ready for the race.

As with most sports games, F1 2022 is a simulation of its real-life counterpart and allows fans of the world to race on real-life tracks used in the championship and step into the shoes of the world’s most elite racers and rapid F1 cars.

As with the ever-changing world of F1 and its rules and regulations, F1 2022 has updated its content to reflect this. Not only that, but new modes and tweaks to the core format are sure to keep players coming back for more, so here’s what we know about F1 2022.

Contents

F1 2022 release date

Codemasters are ready to release F1 2022 on July 1, 2022, with the Champions Edition set to arrive a tiny bit earlier on June 28, 2022.

This is a fairly typical release date period for F1 and helps to capitalize on the momentum of the new season.

F1 2022 game modes: Career Mode, My team, F1 Life

F1 2022 is set to land with an army of game modes for players to get stuck into including the returning Career Mode and My Team. There’s also the introduction of F1 Life which isn’t exactly a conventional gameplay addition but allows players to be flamboyant and live their best F1 lifestyle.

Career Mode

For those who want to dive into a full Career Mode using one of the established manufacturers then Career Mode is the place. Battle your skills on the weekend going through practice, and qualifying, before finally trying to land pole position in the big race itself.

Subtle tweaks here and there for race strategy and presentation touch-ups represent the biggest changes.

My Team

Lots of players are either Career Mode or My Team, and if you are one of those individuals that like the deeper structure of My team, then it’s back in all its glory. The main upgrade this year for players is being able to pick the direction you want your team to be.

For example, you can now choose how your team enters the fray: an immediate contender in every race for podiums, or starting as a complete underdog team and building your status.

F1 Life

Want to hang out with other drivers around the globe wearing your own customizable gear? This is where F1 Life comes into its own. It’s a smart hub area that can help you jump into multiplayer races and also take part in fun time trials and fun challenges.

F1 2022 platforms

Whichever platform you’re on, F1 2022 should cater to you quite nicely as the game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Origin, and the Epic Store. Its performance will obviously vary from platform to platform, but in any event, it’s getting a nice wide release.

F1 2022 crossplay

If its availability wasn’t enough, fans of the series will be pleased to know that F1 2022 will feature crossplay in a first for the series.

So, whichever console or system you’re enjoying F1 2022 on, if you’re wanting to boot up the game’s multiplayer element to tackle some competitive races, they will feature other fans from across different formats.

F1 2022 trailers

Codemasters has kept fans up-to-date with different information and reveals, and there have also been some trailers to provide actual footage of the game.

The F1 2022 Season Trailer was first up and you can check it out here.

A cool trailer showing off the Miami International Autodrome was next up for the game.

Most recently, the announce trailer is one of the final, if not the final trailer, to get players hyped for F1 2022.

In addition to F1 2022, plenty of other games will be coming out during the year and we’ve got game hubs to cover all you need to know:

