What teams are in F1 24? All cars and liveries revealed

There are ten teams in F1 24 that all have unique drivers, performance, and liveries. Here’s everything you need to know about the teams in the new Formula 1 game.

Just like F1 23, there are ten teams that you can choose from in F1 24. You must pick the right team for you, as they all have different expectations, each providing a unique challenge.

Some teams will expect immediate glory, while others will settle for a competitive season with minor improvements. Depending on what kind of experience you want from F1 24, you’ll want to pick a specific team.

Here’s a list of every team in F1 24 to help you make that decision, and begin your incredible journey into Formula 1.

All teams and car liveries in F1 24

Here are all ten teams and official car liveries in F1 24 that you can choose from, listed in alphabetical order:

Alpine

EA

Full Team Name: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Drivers: Pierre Gasly (#10) & Esteban Ocon (#31)

Engine: Renault

2023 Position: 6th (120 Points)

Predicted Finish: 8th

Aston Martin

EA

Full Team Name: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Drivers: Fernando Alonso (#14) & Lance Stroll (#18)

Engine: Mercedes

2023 Position: 5th (280 Points)

Predicted Finish: 5th

Ferrari

EA

Full Team Name: Scuderia Ferrari

Drivers: Charles Leclerc (#16) & Carlos Sainz (#55)

Engine: Ferrari

2023 Position: 3rd (406 Points)

Predicted Finish: 2nd

Haas

EA

Full Team Name: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg (#27) & Kevin Magnussen (#20)

Engine: Ferrari

2023 Position: 10th (12 Points)

Predicted Finish: 10th

Kick Sauber

EA

Full Team Name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Drivers: Valtteri Bottas (#77) & Guanyu Zhou (#24)

Engine: Ferrari

2023 Position: 9th (16 Points)

Predicted Finish: 7th

McLaren

EA

Full Team Name: McLaren Formula 1 Team

Drivers: Lando Norris (#4) & Oscar Piastri (#81)

Engine: Mercedes

2023 Position: 4th (302 Points)

Predicted Finish: 4th

Mercedes

EA

Full Team Name: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton (#44) & George Russell (#63)

Engine: Mercedes

2023 Position: 2nd (409 Points)

Predicted Finish: 3rd

RB

EA

Full Team Name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo (#3) & Yuki Tsunoda (#22)

Engine: Honda RBPT

2023 Position: 8th (25 Points)

Predicted Finish: 9th

Red Bull Racing

EA

Full Team Name: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Drivers: Sergio Perez (#11) & Max Verstappen (#1)

Engine: Honda RBPT

2023 Position: 1st (860 Points)

Predicted Finish: 1st

Williams

EA

Full Team Name: Williams Racing

Drivers: Alexander Albon (#23) & Logan Sargeant (#2)

Engine: Mercedes

2023 Position: 7th (28 Points)

Predicted Finish: 6th

That’s all the teams and official liveries that are available in F1 24. For more Formula 1 content, check out these breakdowns on the game’s system requirements, complete track list, and pre-order bonuses. If that’s not enough, you can also find out which game engine F1 24 runs on, as well as if Braking Point is included this year.