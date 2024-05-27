What teams are in F1 24? All cars and liveries revealed

What teams are in F1 24? All cars and liveries revealedEA
There are ten teams in F1 24 that all have unique drivers, performance, and liveries. Here’s everything you need to know about the teams in the new Formula 1 game.
Just like F1 23, there are ten teams that you can choose from in F1 24. You must pick the right team for you, as they all have different expectations, each providing a unique challenge.
Some teams will expect immediate glory, while others will settle for a competitive season with minor improvements. Depending on what kind of experience you want from F1 24, you’ll want to pick a specific team.
Here’s a list of every team in F1 24 to help you make that decision, and begin your incredible journey into Formula 1.
All teams and car liveries in F1 24
Here are all ten teams and official car liveries in F1 24 that you can choose from, listed in alphabetical order:
Alpine
- Full Team Name: BWT Alpine F1 Team
- Drivers: Pierre Gasly (#10) & Esteban Ocon (#31)
- Engine: Renault
- 2023 Position: 6th (120 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 8th
Aston Martin
- Full Team Name: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
- Drivers: Fernando Alonso (#14) & Lance Stroll (#18)
- Engine: Mercedes
- 2023 Position: 5th (280 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 5th
Ferrari
- Full Team Name: Scuderia Ferrari
- Drivers: Charles Leclerc (#16) & Carlos Sainz (#55)
- Engine: Ferrari
- 2023 Position: 3rd (406 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 2nd
Haas
- Full Team Name: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
- Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg (#27) & Kevin Magnussen (#20)
- Engine: Ferrari
- 2023 Position: 10th (12 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 10th
Kick Sauber
- Full Team Name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
- Drivers: Valtteri Bottas (#77) & Guanyu Zhou (#24)
- Engine: Ferrari
- 2023 Position: 9th (16 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 7th
McLaren
- Full Team Name: McLaren Formula 1 Team
- Drivers: Lando Norris (#4) & Oscar Piastri (#81)
- Engine: Mercedes
- 2023 Position: 4th (302 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 4th
Mercedes
- Full Team Name: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Drivers: Lewis Hamilton (#44) & George Russell (#63)
- Engine: Mercedes
- 2023 Position: 2nd (409 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 3rd
RB
- Full Team Name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team
- Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo (#3) & Yuki Tsunoda (#22)
- Engine: Honda RBPT
- 2023 Position: 8th (25 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 9th
Red Bull Racing
- Full Team Name: Oracle Red Bull Racing
- Drivers: Sergio Perez (#11) & Max Verstappen (#1)
- Engine: Honda RBPT
- 2023 Position: 1st (860 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 1st
Williams
- Full Team Name: Williams Racing
- Drivers: Alexander Albon (#23) & Logan Sargeant (#2)
- Engine: Mercedes
- 2023 Position: 7th (28 Points)
- Predicted Finish: 6th
That's all the teams and official liveries that are available in F1 24.