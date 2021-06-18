F1 2021 game cars list confirmed, from Mercedes to Red Bull

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 18/Jun/2021 16:49 Updated: 18/Jun/2021 16:52by David Purcell
Formula 1 2021 will be the first Codemasters game under the EA umbrella and fans are wanting to know which cars will feature. From Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes to Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, many have been confirmed before its release date. Let’s run through the F1 2021 cars list, as it stands.
The Formula 1 season has been jam-packed with excitement, from Max Verstappen’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to Sergio Perez’s Azerbaijan triumph.
Soon enough, fans will be able to take their passion for the sport and apply it to the new racing game too, which has a number of new features. During an early access event, we got hands-on with the game and spotted a co-op career feature and even a Drive to Survive-esque game mode called Braking Point. Both of which have been well-received by the game’s community.
Now, though, it’s time to fly through every car confirmed to be in F1 2021 so far – with classic vehicles likely to come later.
The full F1 2021 cars list can be found below, featuring all manufacturers from the 2021 Formula 1 season:
|Team
|Car
|Aston Martin
|AMR21
|Ferrari
|Ferrari SF21
|Alfa Romeo
|Alfa Romeo C41
|Alpine
|A521
|AlphaTauri
|AT02
|Haas
|Haas VF-21 in Haas 2021 livery
|McLaren
|McLaren MCL35M
|Mercedes
|Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance
|Red Bull
|Red Bull RB16B
|Williams
|Williams FW43B
F1 2021 is developed by Codemasters and published by EA, to be released on July 16, 2021.
