F1 2021 game cars list confirmed, from Mercedes to Red Bull

Formula 1 2021 will be the first Codemasters game under the EA umbrella and fans are wanting to know which cars will feature. From Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes to Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, many have been confirmed before its release date. Let’s run through the F1 2021 cars list, as it stands.

The Formula 1 season has been jam-packed with excitement, from Max Verstappen’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to Sergio Perez’s Azerbaijan triumph.

Soon enough, fans will be able to take their passion for the sport and apply it to the new racing game too, which has a number of new features. During an early access event, we got hands-on with the game and spotted a co-op career feature and even a Drive to Survive-esque game mode called Braking Point. Both of which have been well-received by the game’s community.

Now, though, it’s time to fly through every car confirmed to be in F1 2021 so far – with classic vehicles likely to come later.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Ferrari SF21

McClaren MCL35M

Red Bull RB16B

F1 2021 cars list for the game

The full F1 2021 cars list can be found below, featuring all manufacturers from the 2021 Formula 1 season:

Team Car Aston Martin AMR21 Ferrari Ferrari SF21 Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo C41 Alpine A521 AlphaTauri AT02 Haas Haas VF-21 in Haas 2021 livery McLaren McLaren MCL35M Mercedes Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Red Bull Red Bull RB16B Williams Williams FW43B

F1 2021 is developed by Codemasters and published by EA, to be released on July 16, 2021.

