 F1 2021 game cars list confirmed, from Mercedes to Red Bull - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

F1 2021 game cars list confirmed, from Mercedes to Red Bull

Published: 18/Jun/2021 16:49 Updated: 18/Jun/2021 16:52

by David Purcell
f1 2021 cars list image
Codemasters

Share

F1 2021

Formula 1 2021 will be the first Codemasters game under the EA umbrella and fans are wanting to know which cars will feature. From Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes to Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, many have been confirmed before its release date. Let’s run through the F1 2021 cars list, as it stands. 

The Formula 1 season has been jam-packed with excitement, from Max Verstappen’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to Sergio Perez’s Azerbaijan triumph.

Soon enough, fans will be able to take their passion for the sport and apply it to the new racing game too, which has a number of new features. During an early access event, we got hands-on with the game and spotted a co-op career feature and even a Drive to Survive-esque game mode called Braking Point. Both of which have been well-received by the game’s community.

Advertisement

Now, though, it’s time to fly through every car confirmed to be in F1 2021 so far – with classic vehicles likely to come later.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

mercedes car f1 2021 game
Codemasters
Here’s how the Mercedes flagship F1 car looks in-game.

Ferrari SF21

ferrari f1 2021
Codemasters
Here’s a Ferrari SF21 in the trademark red color.

McClaren MCL35M

mcclaren f1 2021 car
Codemasters
Here’s an early screenshot of the McClaren MCL35M in-game.

Red Bull RB16B

f1 2021 red bull car
Codemasters
The Red Bull RB16B in F1 2021.

F1 2021 cars list for the game

The full F1 2021 cars list can be found below, featuring all manufacturers from the 2021 Formula 1 season:

Team Car
Aston Martin AMR21
Ferrari Ferrari SF21
Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo C41
Alpine A521
AlphaTauri AT02
Haas Haas VF-21 in Haas 2021 livery
McLaren McLaren MCL35M
Mercedes Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance
Red Bull Red Bull RB16B
Williams Williams FW43B

F1 2021 is developed by Codemasters and published by EA, to be released on July 16, 2021.

Related News

For more information, check out our main page for all things Formula One gaming. 

Advertisement
Advertisement