F1 2021 game: Release date, trailer, EA Play, early access, My Team - Dexerto

With the Formula 1 season set to get underway once again, many fans are setting their sights on the F1 2021 game to provide their entertainment between races.

F1 2020 was wildly successful, slightly changing up the formula and bringing in some new features to make the game almost as exciting as the real sport.

Off the back of the 2020 season, and with a number of new drivers and rebranded teams on the grid, expect F1 2021 to look pretty different.

Anticipation for the game is slowly starting to heat up, especially with EA’s acquisition of developer Codemasters so let’s take a look at what we already know.

The F1 2021 game does not have a set release date, but we can try and figure it out by looking at the release of previous titles.

F1 2019 was released on June 25 of that year, while F1 2020 was on July 6. In previous years, the game came out in August, but we expect to see Codemasters stick to the June/July timeframe. For that reason, we think the game will release between June 28-July 5, 2021, around the time of the French or Austrian Grand Prixs.

F1 2021 game: Trailers

So far, there is no trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming game.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Last year, the trailer for F1 2020 didn’t release until mid-May, around two months before the game itself came out. If we get to the end of May 2021 and haven’t seen a trailer yet, maybe then we can start to be concerned.

F1 2021 game: EA Play & Early Access

We're excited to welcome @Codemasters to the EA family! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/y3yYB94vmF — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 18, 2021

On February 18, the long-rumored news of EA’s acquisition of developer Codemasters finally became official.

Of course, this means the F1 2021 game, as well as Codemasters’ other efforts (Dirt, Grid etc.) should end up on EA’s subscription platform, EA Play, formerly EA Access.

This means discounts for EA Play members, early access for preordering and, if you haven’t played the previous games yet, F1 2020 should also be available in the Vault. Besides that, we don’t know much about how the game will change under EA. Could F1 2021 Ultimate Team be a thing?

F1 2021 game: My Team

My Team was a monumental success in F1 2020, with players able to build their own team from scratch and lead it to the top of Formula 1.

Seeing how huge it was last year, expect to see it become the focal point of developers’ efforts this season, and this could mean improved features and more depth.

F1 2021 driver ratings

While driver ratings can fluctuate throughout the Formula 1 season based on their real-world performances, things are unlikely to change so much that top-rated drivers turn bad or vice versa. Here are the F1 2020 ratings:

There is no confirmation on what this year’s driver ratings will be. Drivers are rated on experience, awareness, racecraft and pace, and with the grid changing up significantly this year, expect that to be reflected in-game.

F1 2021 driver ratings have not yet been announced. F2 champion Mick Schumacher joins the grid along with Yuki Tsunoda and Nikita Mazepin, and Fernando Alonso is back in after two years away. Where these are rated alongside their new colleagues remain to be seen.

F1 2021 tracks

While the full list of tracks hasn’t been made available, expect to see advancements on the F1 2020 track list, as below:

Australia – Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit

Bahrain – Bahrain International Circuit (Normal and Short)

Vietnam – Hanoi Circuit

China – Shanghai International Circuit

The Netherlands – Circuit Zandvoort

Spain – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Monaco – Circuit de Monaco

Azerbaijan – Baku City Circuit

Canada – Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

France – Circuit Paul Ricard

Austria – Spielberg

Britain – Silverstone Circuit (Normal and Short)

Hungary – Hungaroring

Belgium – Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps

Italy – Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Singapore – Marina Bay Street Circuit

Russia – Sochi Autodrom

Japan – Suzuka International Racing Course (Normal and Short)

USA – Circuit of The Americas (Normal and Short)

México – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Brazil – Autódromo José Carlos Pace

Abu Dhabi – Yas Marina Circuit

We should expect to see the new Saudi Arabia track in action, as well as the popular Portimao, seeing as they’re on the 2021 calendar.

Imola and the Nurburgring will be on the wishlist for players after they featured in the shortened 2020 season.

So, there’s everything we know about the F1 2021 game so far. There’s not a lot to go off, but if you enjoyed F1 2021 you should have your sights set on June or July of this year.

Expect to see improvements to My Team, some new tracks to race on and that coveted EA Play discount available ahead of the game’s release. Now, we just wait for the first trailer.