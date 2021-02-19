 F1 2021 game: Release date, trailer, EA Play, early access, My Team - Dexerto
F1 2021 game: Release date, trailer, EA Play, early access, My Team

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:20 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 12:22

by Jacob Hale
F1 2021 release date, trailers, my team and more
F1/Codemasters

With the Formula 1 season set to get underway once again, many fans are setting their sights on the F1 2021 game to provide their entertainment between races.

F1 2020 was wildly successful, slightly changing up the formula and bringing in some new features to make the game almost as exciting as the real sport.

Off the back of the 2020 season, and with a number of new drivers and rebranded teams on the grid, expect F1 2021 to look pretty different.

Anticipation for the game is slowly starting to heat up, especially with EA’s acquisition of developer Codemasters so let’s take a look at what we already know.

Table of contents

F1 2021 game: Release date

f1 2021 racing point turn
Codemasters
Theres no set date for the new title yet.

The F1 2021 game does not have a set release date, but we can try and figure it out by looking at the release of previous titles.

F1 2019 was released on June 25 of that year, while F1 2020 was on July 6. In previous years, the game came out in August, but we expect to see Codemasters stick to the June/July timeframe. For that reason, we think the game will release between June 28-July 5, 2021, around the time of the French or Austrian Grand Prixs.

F1 2021 game: Trailers

So far, there is no trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming game.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Last year, the trailer for F1 2020 didn’t release until mid-May, around two months before the game itself came out. If we get to the end of May 2021 and haven’t seen a trailer yet, maybe then we can start to be concerned.

F1 2021 game: EA Play & Early Access

On February 18, the long-rumored news of EA’s acquisition of developer Codemasters finally became official.

Of course, this means the F1 2021 game, as well as Codemasters’ other efforts (Dirt, Grid etc.) should end up on EA’s subscription platform, EA Play, formerly EA Access.

This means discounts for EA Play members, early access for preordering and, if you haven’t played the previous games yet, F1 2020 should also be available in the Vault. Besides that, we don’t know much about how the game will change under EA. Could F1 2021 Ultimate Team be a thing?

F1 2021 game: My Team

formula 1 2020 game renault
Codemasters
Expect to see both new and familiar faces on the grid this year.

My Team was a monumental success in F1 2020, with players able to build their own team from scratch and lead it to the top of Formula 1.

Seeing how huge it was last year, expect to see it become the focal point of developers’ efforts this season, and this could mean improved features and more depth.

F1 2021 driver ratings

While driver ratings can fluctuate throughout the Formula 1 season based on their real-world performances, things are unlikely to change so much that top-rated drivers turn bad or vice versa. Here are the F1 2020 ratings:

f1 2020 driver rankings
Codemasters
F1 2021’s driver ratings should be similar to 2020, but expect a few changes for drivers such as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

There is no confirmation on what this year’s driver ratings will be. Drivers are rated on experience, awareness, racecraft and pace, and with the grid changing up significantly this year, expect that to be reflected in-game.

F1 2021 driver ratings have not yet been announced. F2 champion Mick Schumacher joins the grid along with Yuki Tsunoda and Nikita Mazepin, and Fernando Alonso is back in after two years away. Where these are rated alongside their new colleagues remain to be seen.

F1 2021 tracks

f1 2020 game mercedes on silverstone circuit select screen
Codemasters
Expect to see all of the biggest tracks, as well as possibly some new or returning ones too.

While the full list of tracks hasn’t been made available, expect to see advancements on the F1 2020 track list, as below:

  • Australia – Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
  • Bahrain – Bahrain International Circuit (Normal and Short)
  • Vietnam – Hanoi Circuit
  • China – Shanghai International Circuit
  • The Netherlands – Circuit Zandvoort
  • Spain – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • Monaco – Circuit de Monaco
  • Azerbaijan – Baku City Circuit
  • Canada – Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
  • France – Circuit Paul Ricard
  • Austria – Spielberg
  • Britain – Silverstone Circuit (Normal and Short)
  • Hungary – Hungaroring
  • Belgium – Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps
  • Italy – Autodromo Nazionale Monza
  • Singapore – Marina Bay Street Circuit
  • Russia – Sochi Autodrom
  • Japan – Suzuka International Racing Course (Normal and Short)
  • USA – Circuit of The Americas (Normal and Short)
  • México – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
  • Brazil – Autódromo José Carlos Pace
  • Abu Dhabi – Yas Marina Circuit

We should expect to see the new Saudi Arabia track in action, as well as the popular Portimao, seeing as they’re on the 2021 calendar.

Imola and the Nurburgring will be on the wishlist for players after they featured in the shortened 2020 season.

So, there’s everything we know about the F1 2021 game so far. There’s not a lot to go off, but if you enjoyed F1 2021 you should have your sights set on June or July of this year.

Expect to see improvements to My Team, some new tracks to race on and that coveted EA Play discount available ahead of the game’s release. Now, we just wait for the first trailer.

Apex Legends

How to master the Longbow DMR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:45 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:46

by Alex Garton
Longbow DMR
Respawn Entertainment

If you’re a fan of sniping in Apex Legends, you’ll definitely have come across the Longbow DMR and experienced its deadly damage at long range. To help you master the weapon, we’ve put together a detailed guide on how you can take the gun to another level and become a true marksman in-game.

Finding the perfect sniper in Apex Legends can be incredibly difficult with the number of rifles available in Season 8. From the Sentinel to the Charge Rifle, there’s no doubt both these weapons can be incredible in the right player’s hands. However, sometimes it’s better to go for a classic choice and pick up a DMR Longbow.

With a perfect balance of damage and fire rate, the Longbow is a great choice for any player looking to dominate at long-range and pick up the victory. To do this, you’ll need to know the damage stats of the Longbow and which attachments get the most out of the gun’s strengths.

Apex Legends Longbow DMR damage stats

DMR Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The DMR Longbow was first introduced to players in Titanfall.

Although the Longbow doesn’t have the fire rate of G7 Scout, it certainly makes up for it in headshot damage and effectiveness at long-range. However, as with any rifle, if things get up close and personal, the Longbow will struggle to compete. That’s why it’s always best to run an SMG as your secondary in case an enemy squad decides to push your position.

The Longbow can certainly be effective in the early game, but the priority should always be to kit it out as quickly as possible. Despite this, the weapon still has great base damage stats, with a headshot and a body shot killing an opponent with level one armor. The full damage breakdown for the Longbow can be found below:

Body PartDamage
Head110
Body55
Legs44

Longbow DMR Skullpiercer attachment

Although the base damage of the Longbow is more than enough heading into the mid-game of a match, in the later stages,  you’ll want to find a Skullpiercer Rifling attachment.

This single attachment allows the Longbow to one-shot opponents from long-range, increasing the headshot multiplier of the weapon from 2x to 2.5x.

When going up against opponents with fully upgraded armor, this hop-up can be an absolute game-changer and be the difference-maker for you to pick up the victory.

Longbow DMR optic attachments

DMR Longbow
YouTube: SoiYa/ Respawn Entertainment
Make sure you run a close-range weapon alongside the Longbow.

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Longbow:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 6x Sniper
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG
  • 4x-8x Variable Sniper
  • 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

At the end of the day, optics are down to preference but keep in mind the 2x-4x Variable AOG and the 4x-8x Variable Sniper are both incredible when attached to the Longbow.

Fully kitted DMR Longbow available in Season 8

The Longbow was added to the list of fully kitted weapons for Season 8, meaning players can find a legendary version of the gun whilst looting around the map.

This legendary Longbow will come equipped with a range of the “best” attachments for the weapon and should definitely be utilized by players if they find one. Despite this, the gold Longbow has the 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat scope equipped, which has been criticized heavily by the Apex community.

So, check out the weapon for yourself but if you dislike the scope, opt to pick up a base Longbow and kit it out yourself.

DMR Longbow
Respawn Entertainment
The DMR Longbow uses Sniper Ammo, not Heavy.

So there you have it, there’s everything you need to know about the DMR Longbow to absolutely dominate your online matches. If you follow these tips and equip the correct attachments, you’ll be taking out opponents from long-range in every single game.

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.