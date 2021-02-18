Logo
EA confirm Codemasters takeover ahead of F1 2021 release

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:58 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 13:15

by David Purcell
EA have added Codemasters to their huge umbrella of game developers, which will be interesting news for fans of Formula 1. 

Early 2021 has consisted of some major back and forth between potential buyers of Codemasters.

At one stage, it did look as if Take-Two – owner of Rockstar Games, of course – looked in pole position with negotiations – before backing out on February 9.

A ficitional mudclaw races up a steep, rocky incline.
Codemasters
Codemasters games are now owned by EA.

Deal done: EA acquires Codemasters

Just nine days later, EA made the announcement that a deal to purchase Codemasters had been finalized.

On Twitter, they posted: “We’re excited to welcome Codemasters to the EA family!

Codemasters weren’t just responsible for the Formula 1 game, of course, as the studio is also behind the success of Project Cars, Grid, and Dirt.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for racing games and content as we bring together the talented teams at Electronic Arts and Codemasters,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts in a press release from Business Wire.

“Racing fandom continues to grow worldwide, and the franchises in our combined portfolio will enable us to create innovative new experiences and bring more players into the excitement of cars and motorsport. Our teams will be a global powerhouse in racing entertainment, with amazing games for players on every platform, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 Car Silverstone
YouTube: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 fans will be hoping the games go to new heights with EA.

This news had been in the pipeline for some time and fans have been speculating about what it could mean for each of their major titles. This is a major acquisition for EA, who will now assume the license for some of the biggest racing franchises around.

Frank Sagnier, CEO of Codemasters, also said: “Today is a landmark in Codemasters’ history, and an exciting day for our employees and players. The partnership with EA will enable our teams to take our highly-acclaimed franchises to new heights and reach a huge global audience through their player network. Together we can redefine the landscape of racing games to create even more compelling experiences for racing fans around the world.”

For EA Play subscription holders, it may be just a matter of time before some of the classic titles from Codemasters appear as part of that membership as well. More information is likely to be posted on their social media accounts in the coming days, so stay tuned.

David Dobrik’s Dispo camera app could already be worth $100m

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:51 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 12:53

by Adam Fitch
David Dobrik with disposable camera
David Dobrik

Dispo, a photography application co-founded by YouTube sensation David Dobrik, is said to be valued at — at least — $100m.

The mobile app takes inspiration from disposable cameras, adding a grainy filter to photos and only allowing access to them at 9am on the following day. It also recently launched photo-sharing capabilities in closed beta.

It’s been reported that major venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Benchmark have all expressed interest in investing in the company’s Series A funding round.

The Information reports that, separate from the above interest, investors have offered to value the company at $100m or more — citing a source close to the situation.

David Dobrik Dispo
David Dobrik
Dobrik has an Instagram account, David’s Disposable, dedicated to photos taken with his app.

The functionality of Dispo is said to mimic the delayed gratification of disposable photos. Dobrik and his co-founders hope to allow users to live in the moment due to the removal of being able to instantaneously view photos they’ve taken. The status of the expanded version of the app means users can only gain access by receiving a digital code.

The closed beta of the photo-sharing element of Dispo only launched earlier in February 2020 but it’s proving to be a hit, so much so that some of the biggest investment firms in the world are hoping to get a piece of the pie.

The seed funding round for the app totaled $4m and was led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, as well as other funds like Unshackled, Shrug Capital, and Weekend Fund. The new round of funding is expected to be completed in the “next couple of weeks,” according to the report.

“It’s nostalgic for millennials, but for Gen Z it feels like a totally different experience from Instagram and Snapchat,” said Maria Salamanca, a principal at Unshackled, in relation to Dispo. “Gen Z is craving being present, and this kind of allows that.”

Sequoia, one of the reported interested parties, has invested in companies like 100 Thieves, Airbnb, Apple, Google, Instagram, LinkedIn, PayPal, Streamlabs, YouTube, and Zoom.