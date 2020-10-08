Every PS5 launch title confirmed so far: what you can play on day one - Dexerto

With the PlayStation 5 hitting stores on November 12, here are the list of games that consumers will be able to play on the next-gen Sony console on day one. The PS5 hype is real!

The next-generation of gaming is finally upon us, as Microsoft and Sony are set to release their newest consoles in November after a lengthy wait full of rumors, teases, and anticipation.

The PlayStation 5 drops on November 12 in the USA, and will feature six first-party titles. Here are all the games you can play on PS5 launch day.

Everything you can play on PS5 at launch

Sony is jumping into the next generation with several releases from their first-party studios. Top of the list is Insomniac Games, who was recently purchased by the Japanese company for $229 million dollars. The newly-acquired studio is kicking things off with the wildly-anticipated Spider-Man sequel Miles Morales.

The other marquee title for PlayStation is the remake of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games. The iconic title is responsible for starting the iconic Soulsborne franchise, and is being made from the ground up with lush visuals and high framerate.

Every PS5 will also come installed with Astro’s Playroom. The fleshed-out tech demo is based on hit 2018 PSVR release Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and will be a showcase for the system’s new DualSense controller. Here all the titles you will be able play at the PlayStation 5’s launch.

First-party titles

Astro’s Playroom

Demon’s Souls

Destruction All Stars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Only included in Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, or upgrading to Miles Morales PS5 edition)

The PS5 will launch with a wealth of third-party releases too. Almost all of them from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature next-gen editions with massive upgrades.

Third-party releases

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Bugsnax

Cyberpunk 2077* (Releases on November 19, which is technically PS5’s worldwide launch)

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War* (Releases one day after PS5 launch on November 13)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Godfall

Fortnite

Maneater

NBA2K21

Observer: System Redux

The Pathless

Watch Dogs Legion

One of the major announcements during Sony’s September conference is that PS+ subscribers will get the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 bundled with their subscription. The massive library of games gives new owners a slice of the PlayStation 4’s greatest games on the new generation. Here’s what’s included:

Battlefield 1

Batman: Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War (2018)

Infamous: Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat 10

Persona 5

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

Whether you love Sony’s first-party titles or not, there are a wealth of major AAA titles to choose from for the PS5’s launch. Cyberpunk alone is set to take up hundreds of hours for most players.

While we will have to wait a bit longer for the truly “next-gen” titles, players will get to experience the best performance of these games on their new PlayStation console.