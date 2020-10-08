 Every PS5 launch title confirmed so far: what you can play on day one - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Every PS5 launch title confirmed so far: what you can play on day one

Published: 9/Oct/2020 0:34

by Brent Koepp
PS5 launch titles
CD Projekt Red / Insomniac / Bluepoint Games

Share

PlayStation 5 PS5

With the PlayStation 5 hitting stores on November 12, here are the list of games that consumers will be able to play on the next-gen Sony console on day one. The PS5 hype is real!

The next-generation of gaming is finally upon us, as Microsoft and Sony are set to release their newest consoles in November after a lengthy wait full of rumors, teases, and anticipation.

Advertisement

The PlayStation 5 drops on November 12 in the USA, and will feature six first-party titles. Here are all the games you can play on PS5 launch day.

Sony PlayStation
Sony’s next-gen console releases on November 12 for USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, and South Korea, and the 19th everywhere else.

Everything you can play on PS5 at launch

Sony is jumping into the next generation with several releases from their first-party studios. Top of the list is Insomniac Games, who was recently purchased by the Japanese company for $229 million dollars. The newly-acquired studio is kicking things off with the wildly-anticipated Spider-Man sequel Miles Morales.

Advertisement

The other marquee title for PlayStation is the remake of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games. The iconic title is responsible for starting the iconic Soulsborne franchise, and is being made from the ground up with lush visuals and high framerate.

Every PS5 will also come installed with Astro’s Playroom. The fleshed-out tech demo is based on hit 2018 PSVR release Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and will be a showcase for the system’s new DualSense controller. Here all the titles you will be able play at the PlayStation 5’s launch.

spider-man PS5
Insomniac Games / PlayStation
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is playable on launch.

First-party titles

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction All Stars
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Only included in Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, or upgrading to Miles Morales PS5 edition)
assassin's creed valhalla character
Ubisoft
It’s not just first-party titles available at launch.

The PS5 will launch with a wealth of third-party releases too. Almost all of them from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature next-gen editions with massive upgrades.

Advertisement

Third-party releases

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Bugsnax
  • Cyberpunk 2077* (Releases on November 19, which is technically PS5’s worldwide launch)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War* (Releases one day after PS5 launch on November 13)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Godfall
  • Fortnite
  • Maneater
  • NBA2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • The Pathless
  • Watch Dogs Legion
playstation plus collection
Sony PlayStation
Don’t forget the PlayStation Plus Collection!

One of the major announcements during Sony’s September conference is that PS+ subscribers will get the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 bundled with their subscription. The massive library of games gives new owners a slice of the PlayStation 4’s greatest games on the new generation. Here’s what’s included:

  • Battlefield 1
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Bloodborne
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • God of War (2018)
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Mortal Kombat 10
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil 7
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
  • The Last Guardian
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Until Dawn
ratchet and clank
Insomniac Games / PlayStation
Many PS4 exclusives are coming to PS5 – if you have PlayStation Plus.

Whether you love Sony’s first-party titles or not, there are a wealth of major AAA titles to choose from for the PS5’s launch. Cyberpunk alone is set to take up hundreds of hours for most players.

While we will have to wait a bit longer for the truly “next-gen” titles, players will get to experience the best performance of these games on their new PlayStation console.

Advertisement
Smash

Atelier Ryza 2 devs eager for Smash Ultimate fighter collaboration

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:33 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 0:13

by Alan Bernal
Gust / Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

The developers of ‘Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy’ are brimming with excitement for a possibility of having a character from their RPG in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, if Nintendo ever presents the opportunity.

With another entry in the Atelier Ryza franchise on the way, dev team Gust’s (KOEI TECMO) are eager to see how their characters can evolve outside of the game. Talking to Nintenderos, developer Junzo Hosoi said that the team wouldn’t mind seeing Reisalin ‘Ryza’ Scout join the fight in Smash.

Advertisement

“If (Nintendo) asked us if we would like her to be included, I think the whole development team would respond with a big, ‘YES,’” Junzo said.

Unfortunately, as it stands, this is all wishful thinking. Nintendo hasn’t given the Atelier Ryza devs a signal that a spot in Smash would open up to them: “I don’t think we’re part of Nintendo’s plans.”

Advertisement
Gust
A rep from the Atelier Ryza would seamlessly fit in Smash Ultimate.

Could Ryza fit in the Smash roster?

With the second wave of Fighter Pass contestants coming to the game soon, Nintendo could already have its lineup at least planned for the months to come. But since Steve from Minecraft was announced as the seventh DLC fighter, people feel like the possibilities are endless for who can come in the Vol. 2 offerings.

Although Minecraft’s worldwide popularity is undeniable, having the protagonist with a fully realized set of unique attacks was met with both excitement and confusion from Smash fans.

If Nintendo were looking to keep players on their toes, while also introducing vibrant characters to their lineup, someone from the Atelier Ryza series could fit the bill nicely.

Advertisement
Gust
Anyone of Atelier Ryza’s cast could have a place in Smash; even Fi as a spirit!

The moveset for someone like the young Alchemist Ryza could include a vast array of long-range attacks with mixup potential – not to mention the damage output that her Staff could dish out.

This is, of course, assuming that Nintendo would have their sights on the titular character, since there is a trove of rich fighters in the RPG.

As of now, Smash x Ryza fans will have to wait on any potential updates on that front, but if Nintendo ever does contact Gust, they’ll be raring to go.

Advertisement