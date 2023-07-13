Esports event calendar (2023): All major tournaments, dates and games

We are now in the second half of 2023, with major esports tournaments popping up left and right until the end of the year. Here is a comprehensive list of the biggest tournaments that you can follow in the coming months.

The many esports circuits across the digital landscape are continuing to chug along as the 2023 calendar enters its final six months. Most competitions have had some major tournaments already and are either rumbling on toward their world championship or another major tournament to close out the year.

Article continues after ad

These major tournaments include huge third-party events for multiple esports titles and developer-run events that serve as the culmination of a long and exciting circuit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Valorant esports still has one major competition left for fans to get excited for

Below fans will find a list of all the major competitions left for 2023 across Valorant, Mobile Legends, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Dota 2 and more.

2023 esports calendar: Every major tournament

July

Tournament Esport Dates VCT China Qualifier Valorant July 3 – July 16 Gamers8 Rainbow Six July 13 – July 16 ALGS Split 2 Playoffs Apex Legends July 13 – July 16 BLAST Premier Fall Groups CS:GO July 13 – July 23 PUBG Mobile World Invitational PUBG Mobile July 14 – July 16 VCT Pacific LCQ Valorant July 15 – July 23 VCT Americas LCQ Valorant July 15 – July 23 FIFAe World Cup FIFA July 16 – July 19 Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Legends July 17 – July 23 Riyadh Masters Dota 2 July 17 – July 30 VCT EMEA LCQ Valorant July 19 – July 23 IEM Cologne CS:GO July 25 – August 6 LCS Championship League of Legends July 27 – August 20

August

Tournament Esport Dates EVO 2023 FGC August 4 – August 6 Valorant Champions Valorant August 6 – August 26 LCK Summer Playoffs League of Legends August 8 – August 20 Gamers8 Street Fighter 6 August 10 – August 13 Pokémon World Championship Pokémon August 11 – August 13 FNCS Major 3 EU Fortnite August 12 -August 13 FNCS Major 3 NA Fortnite August 13 – August 14 Gamers8 CS:GO August 16 – August 20 LEC Season Finals League of Legends August 19 – September 10 LCK Reginal Finals League of Legends August 25 – August 27 ESL Pro League CS:GO August 30 – October 1

September

Tournament Esport Dates ALGS Championship Apex Legends September 1 – TBD Halo Fort Worth Major Halo September 1 – September 3 Asian Games Dota 2 September 10 – September 25 Asian Games League of Legends September 24 – October 1

October

Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Major esports tournaments are being held all over the world in 2023

Tournament Esport Dates World Championship League of Legends October 10 – November 19 The International Dota 2 October 12 – October 29 Halo World Championship 2023 Halo October 12 – October 15 FNCS Global Championship Fortnite October 13 – October 15 IEM Sydney CS:GO October 16 – October 22 Overwatch World Cup Overwatch October 29 – November 4 BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Rainbow Six October 30 – November 12

November

Tournament Esport Dates M5 World Championship Mobile Legends November – December MLBB Pro League Invitational Mobile Legends November 15 – November 19 BLAST Premier: Fall Final CS:GO November 22 – November 26

December