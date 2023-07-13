Esports

Esports event calendar (2023): All major tournaments, dates and games

The esports tournament MSI in 2023Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

We are now in the second half of 2023, with major esports tournaments popping up left and right until the end of the year. Here is a comprehensive list of the biggest tournaments that you can follow in the coming months.

The many esports circuits across the digital landscape are continuing to chug along as the 2023 calendar enters its final six months. Most competitions have had some major tournaments already and are either rumbling on toward their world championship or another major tournament to close out the year.

These major tournaments include huge third-party events for multiple esports titles and developer-run events that serve as the culmination of a long and exciting circuit.

VCT Masters TOkyo crowd before Valorant ChampionsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Valorant esports still has one major competition left for fans to get excited for

Below fans will find a list of all the major competitions left for 2023 across Valorant, Mobile Legends, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Dota 2 and more.

2023 esports calendar: Every major tournament

July

Tournament Esport Dates
  VCT China Qualifier   Valorant   July 3 – July 16
Gamers8   Rainbow Six  July 13 – July 16
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs  Apex Legends  July 13 – July 16
BLAST Premier Fall Groups CS:GO July 13 – July 23
PUBG Mobile World Invitational PUBG Mobile July 14 – July 16
VCT Pacific LCQ Valorant July 15 – July 23
VCT Americas LCQ Valorant July 15 – July 23
FIFAe World Cup FIFA July 16 – July 19
Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Legends July 17 – July 23
Riyadh Masters Dota 2  July 17 – July 30
VCT EMEA LCQ Valorant July 19 – July 23
 IEM Cologne CS:GO July 25 – August 6
LCS Championship League of Legends  July 27 – August 20

August

Tournament Esport Dates
EVO 2023 FGC August 4 – August 6
Valorant Champions Valorant August 6 – August 26
LCK Summer Playoffs  League of Legends August 8 – August 20
Gamers8 Street Fighter 6 August 10 – August 13
Pokémon World Championship Pokémon August 11 – August 13
FNCS Major 3 EU Fortnite August 12 -August 13
FNCS Major 3 NA Fortnite August 13 – August 14
Gamers8 CS:GO August 16 – August 20
LEC Season Finals League of Legends August 19 – September 10
LCK Reginal Finals League of Legends August 25 – August 27
ESL Pro League CS:GO August 30 – October 1

September

Tournament Esport Dates
ALGS Championship Apex Legends September 1 – TBD
Halo Fort Worth Major Halo September 1 – September 3
Asian Games Dota 2 September 10 – September 25
Asian Games League of Legends September 24 – October 1

October

Valorant esports crowdBruno Alvares/Riot Games
Major esports tournaments are being held all over the world in 2023
Tournament Esport Dates
World Championship League of Legends October 10 – November 19
The International Dota 2 October 12 – October 29
Halo World Championship 2023 Halo October 12 – October 15
FNCS Global Championship Fortnite October 13 – October 15
IEM Sydney CS:GO October 16 – October 22
Overwatch World Cup Overwatch October 29 – November 4
BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Rainbow Six October 30 – November 12

November

Tournament Esport Dates
M5 World Championship Mobile Legends November – December
MLBB Pro League Invitational Mobile Legends November 15 – November 19
BLAST Premier: Fall Final CS:GO November 22 – November 26

December

Tournament Esport Dates
BLAST Premier World Final CS:GO December 13 – December 17

