Esports event calendar (2023): All major tournaments, dates and games
We are now in the second half of 2023, with major esports tournaments popping up left and right until the end of the year. Here is a comprehensive list of the biggest tournaments that you can follow in the coming months.
The many esports circuits across the digital landscape are continuing to chug along as the 2023 calendar enters its final six months. Most competitions have had some major tournaments already and are either rumbling on toward their world championship or another major tournament to close out the year.
These major tournaments include huge third-party events for multiple esports titles and developer-run events that serve as the culmination of a long and exciting circuit.
Below fans will find a list of all the major competitions left for 2023 across Valorant, Mobile Legends, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Dota 2 and more.
2023 esports calendar: Every major tournament
July
|Tournament
|Esport
|Dates
|VCT China Qualifier
|Valorant
|July 3 – July 16
|Gamers8
|Rainbow Six
|July 13 – July 16
|ALGS Split 2 Playoffs
|Apex Legends
|July 13 – July 16
|BLAST Premier Fall Groups
|CS:GO
|July 13 – July 23
|PUBG Mobile World Invitational
|PUBG Mobile
|July 14 – July 16
|VCT Pacific LCQ
|Valorant
|July 15 – July 23
|VCT Americas LCQ
|Valorant
|July 15 – July 23
|FIFAe World Cup
|FIFA
|July 16 – July 19
|Snapdragon Pro Series
|Mobile Legends
|July 17 – July 23
|Riyadh Masters
|Dota 2
|July 17 – July 30
|VCT EMEA LCQ
|Valorant
|July 19 – July 23
|IEM Cologne
|CS:GO
|July 25 – August 6
|LCS Championship
|League of Legends
|July 27 – August 20
August
|Tournament
|Esport
|Dates
|EVO 2023
|FGC
|August 4 – August 6
|Valorant Champions
|Valorant
|August 6 – August 26
|LCK Summer Playoffs
|League of Legends
|August 8 – August 20
|Gamers8
|Street Fighter 6
|August 10 – August 13
|Pokémon World Championship
|Pokémon
|August 11 – August 13
|FNCS Major 3 EU
|Fortnite
|August 12 -August 13
|FNCS Major 3 NA
|Fortnite
|August 13 – August 14
|Gamers8
|CS:GO
|August 16 – August 20
|LEC Season Finals
|League of Legends
|August 19 – September 10
|LCK Reginal Finals
|League of Legends
|August 25 – August 27
|ESL Pro League
|CS:GO
|August 30 – October 1
September
|Tournament
|Esport
|Dates
|ALGS Championship
|Apex Legends
|September 1 – TBD
|Halo Fort Worth Major
|Halo
|September 1 – September 3
|Asian Games
|Dota 2
|September 10 – September 25
|Asian Games
|League of Legends
|September 24 – October 1
October
|Tournament
|Esport
|Dates
|World Championship
|League of Legends
|October 10 – November 19
|The International
|Dota 2
|October 12 – October 29
|Halo World Championship 2023
|Halo
|October 12 – October 15
|FNCS Global Championship
|Fortnite
|October 13 – October 15
|IEM Sydney
|CS:GO
|October 16 – October 22
|Overwatch World Cup
|Overwatch
|October 29 – November 4
|BLAST R6 Major Atlanta
|Rainbow Six
|October 30 – November 12
November
|Tournament
|Esport
|Dates
|M5 World Championship
|Mobile Legends
|November – December
|MLBB Pro League Invitational
|Mobile Legends
|November 15 – November 19
|BLAST Premier: Fall Final
|CS:GO
|November 22 – November 26
December
|Tournament
|Esport
|Dates
|BLAST Premier World Final
|CS:GO
|December 13 – December 17