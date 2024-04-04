Every new Legendary card coming in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy

With Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy fast approaching, so too are brand new Legendary cards. While many more are yet to be revealed, here’s the full list of every confirmed Legendary on the way thus far.

There’s no better feeling than opening a booster pack and seeing a rare card among your batch. When it comes to Star Wars Unlimited, outside of the exceptionally hard-to-find Showcase cards, Legendary cards are the best bet to elicit that feeling.

With only 16 featured in Set 1: Spark of Rebellion, these incredibly rare yet incredibly powerful Legendary cards are highly sought after. Now with Set 2 just around the corner ahead of its July 12 release, everyone is looking ahead to the next set of Legendary cards on the way.

Article continues after ad

Although it’s still early days yet, with many more sure to be revealed and detailed properly in the coming weeks, here’s an early list of all the new Legendary cards locked in for Star Wars Unlimited Set 2.

Article continues after ad

Every confirmed Legendary card in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy

Just a single Legendary card has been announced for Set 2 at the time of writing. The first showcase came during an April 3 reveal stream, wherein, devs discussed not only new Leaders coming to Star Wars Unlimited, but the first Legendary as well.

The Mandalorian (Unit card)

Lucasfilm

Cost Power Health Aspect(s) Keyword Ability 6 5 6 Vigilance & Heroism Sentinel When Played: You may heal all damage from a unit that costs 2 or less and give 2 Shield tokens to it.

Making an impact not only as a Leader, but a Unit card as well, Mando drops onto the board with the sole intention of healing and buffing a 2 drop. On paper, this may not sound all too effective as after all, how much value can you get from a 2-cost card? But with the right upgrades, this could just be enough to swing a game in your favor.

Article continues after ad

Take Mando’s best friend, for instance. The newly revealed Grogu card begins with 0 Attack and 5 Health. But with various stat buff Upgrades applied, the little 2-cost companion isn’t so meager after all. Restore all of its health, give it double shielding, and it’s nigh-unstoppable.

Article continues after ad

Lucasfilm Star Wars Unlimited Set 2 brings with it a batch of new Legendary cards.

For now, Mando is the only Legendary announced for Star Wars Unlimited Set 2, but rest assured, plenty more are set to follow in the coming weeks. Moff Gideon, for one, is sure to have a Unit card of his own, and based on some early accessory reveals, perhaps we can expect Kylo Ren, Rey, or even a Rancor to join him among the list of new Legendary cards.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update you here one by one as all the new Legendary cards come into focus ahead of Set’s release on July 12.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.