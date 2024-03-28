Star Wars Unlimited Set 2 details: Shadows of the Galaxy release window, new Leaders, more

With Star Wars Unlimited taking over the TCG space in 2024, it’s only a matter of time until Set 2 arrives to keep the hype train on its tracks. With Shadows of the Galaxy fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know.

There’s no two ways about it, Star Wars Unlimited has been a complete and utter smash hit. The brand-new TCG is selling out worldwide as thousands dive into the experience and drive the prices into orbit.

Though with an initial meta now forming and some of the very best decks taking hold, it won’t be long until Star Wars Unlimited is shaken up once again. As Set 2 approaches, a new influx of cards is sure to radically alter the state of play.

So to get you ahead of the curve, here’s a full rundown on every little detail we know about Star Wars Unlimited Set 2 – officially titled Shadows of the Galaxy – thus far.

When does Star Wars Unlimited Set 2 launch? Shadows of the Galaxy release window

Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy is officially set to release in July, 2024. An exact date is yet to be confirmed, however.

This release window was confirmed well ahead of the TCG’s launch, as the full 2024 roadmap was laid out. Kicking off with Set 1: Spark of Rebellion in March, Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy in July, and Set 3: Twilight of the Republic in November.

What is the theme of Star Wars Unlimited Set 2? Shadows of the Galaxy revealed

While we know for certain Shadows of the Galaxy will largely focus on Smugglers and Bounty Hunters, much like Spark of Rebellion, Set 2 looks to cover a vast range of Star Wars eras and storylines once again.

Thanks to some early artwork, we know Moff Gideon and The Mandalorian himself Din Djarin will be part of the Set 2 Two-Player Starter kit, though various other tidbits have also been revealed.

It’s also been teased the Bad Batch will be incorporated in Set 2 as well.

A first look at Set 2 accessories, more on that below, also revealed a focus on Kylo Ren and Rey as well. Thus, Set 2’s theme is wide-ranging here as well, including all manner of Star Wars legends.

New cards to expect in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy

As it’s early days yet, specific cards and their abilities are yet to be revealed. Though based on some initial looks at Set 2, we do have a rough idea of a few cards on the way.

Particularly, we know for certain new Leader cards are joining the mix in Set 2. Thanks to the artwork and accessories we mentioned earlier, the following appear locked in for Shadows of the Galaxy

New Leader cards in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2:

Moff Gideon

Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)

Kylo Ren

Rey

Beyond that, nothing else has been showcased for Set 2. However, we can make some educated guesses based on the artwork we already have in focus. For instance, the Set 2 accessories show Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber. There’s no doubt that would make for a perfect Upgrade card.

Similarly, a new game mat also displays a Rancor. We can only hope there’s a meaty Rancor Unit card on the way in Set 2 as a result.

Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy accessories

Gamegenic gave us our first look at Set 2 accessories, revealing a number of new physical items on the way to help grow your Star Wars Unlimited collection.

Based on an early look, here’s what we know to expect alongside the Set 2 release:

Star Wars Unlimited Soft Crates: Rey The Mandalorian



Star Wars Unlimited Art Sleeves: Rey Kylo Ren Moff Gideon The Mandalorian Generic – Green Generic – Yellow



Star Wars Unlimited Game Mats: The Mandalorian Rancor



So that’s everything we know about Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy. Rest assured, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest details right here as we get closer to the July launch.

