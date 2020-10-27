Epic Minecraft Cyberpunk build has players begging for map downloads - Dexerto

With the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 just a month and a half away, players are starting to ramp up their fan-projects. Now, one Reddit user has made an entire Cyberpunk-inspired creation inside of Minecraft and it’s absolutely breathtaking.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2020, and it’s safe to say that the hype for the game is stronger than it ever was before, with the possible exception being when Keanu Reeves was announced for the title.

Soon, fans will be able to drive through Night City and experience everything the game has to offer.

Because of this excitement, fan builds and projects are obviously starting to ramp up. While players obviously made fan creations before, it’s only logical that more and more start cropping up as we get closer to the game’s release.

Cyberpunk 2077 recreated in Minecraft

Now, a Reddit user by the name of Deltagon has released his new creation: a Cyberpunk-inspired building made entirely in Minecraft.

While it’s a bit hard to see at first due to the level of insane detail, once you look at it for a few minutes, you can see the distinguishable blocky textures synonymous with Mojang’s sandbox game.

It goes without saying that this creation is very impressive and includes everything from proper lighting to neon signs. Definitely fits the “Cyberpunk” aesthetic, and gives fans something to look at during this pre-launch hype window.

What is the creation?

One thing to note, however, is that it’s unclear if this is directly inspired by something specific in-game. A number of fans jumped into the comments asking for a map download, but as of writing, one hasn’t been made available.

After one user named blackseax simply asked “map download”, many others followed, resulting in a 37 replies in one thread asking for a download link. One even replied saying “Yes pls, I would like to download it just to blow up my PC”, obviously making a reference to the creation’s insane quality.

Obviously, Cyberpunk 2077 will include a Chinatown district. However, it doesn’t appear to be based off of anything in particular, so it’s possible that the creator just used that section or the game in-general as inspiration for this larger piece.

This also isn’t the first time he’s created a “Cyberpunk”-themed Minecraft project. Back in March 2020 and May 2020, he created two other Cyberpunk-inspired projects, with one of them literally called “Minepunk 2077”.

Here’s to hoping the user doesn’t stop, because they clearly have a talent.