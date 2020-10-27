 Epic Minecraft Cyberpunk build has players begging for map downloads - Dexerto
Epic Minecraft Cyberpunk build has players begging for map downloads

Published: 27/Oct/2020 18:15

by Tanner Pierce
Microsoft/Deltagon

With the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 just a month and a half away, players are starting to ramp up their fan-projects. Now, one Reddit user has made an entire Cyberpunk-inspired creation inside of Minecraft and it’s absolutely breathtaking.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2020, and it’s safe to say that the hype for the game is stronger than it ever was before, with the possible exception being when Keanu Reeves was announced for the title.

Soon, fans will be able to drive through Night City and experience everything the game has to offer.

Because of this excitement, fan builds and projects are obviously starting to ramp up. While players obviously made fan creations before, it’s only logical that more and more start cropping up as we get closer to the game’s release.

A fallen over Ferris Wheel in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Nighty City is a bright but dark and broken place. Soon, we’ll be able to go there.

Cyberpunk 2077 recreated in Minecraft

Now, a Reddit user by the name of Deltagon has released his new creation: a Cyberpunk-inspired building made entirely in Minecraft.

While it’s a bit hard to see at first due to the level of insane detail, once you look at it for a few minutes, you can see the distinguishable blocky textures synonymous with Mojang’s sandbox game.

It goes without saying that this creation is very impressive and includes everything from proper lighting to neon signs. Definitely fits the “Cyberpunk” aesthetic, and gives fans something to look at during this pre-launch hype window.

I made another cyberpunk scene in minecraft from gaming

What is the creation?

One thing to note, however, is that it’s unclear if this is directly inspired by something specific in-game. A number of fans jumped into the comments asking for a map download, but as of writing, one hasn’t been made available.

After one user named blackseax simply asked “map download”, many others followed, resulting in a 37 replies in one thread asking for a download link. One even replied saying “Yes pls, I would like to download it just to blow up my PC”, obviously making a reference to the creation’s insane quality.

Obviously, Cyberpunk 2077 will include a Chinatown district. However, it doesn’t appear to be based off of anything in particular, so it’s possible that the creator just used that section or the game in-general as inspiration for this larger piece.

This also isn’t the first time he’s created a “Cyberpunk”-themed Minecraft project. Back in March 2020 and May 2020, he created two other Cyberpunk-inspired projects, with one of them literally called “Minepunk 2077”.

Here’s to hoping the user doesn’t stop, because they clearly have a talent.

Cyberpunk 2077 players put on notice as big gameplay changes confirmed

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:17 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 17:15

by Andrew Highton
cyberpunk 2077 gameplay
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has opened up on big Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay changes that happened in development, after seeing some fans were concerned it may suffer as a result. However, one developer has moved to reassure them – making a comparison to The Witcher 3. 

After being announced 8 years ago, Cyberpunk has faced an awfully long time in development. It’s not all been continuous though, serious waves only started being made after CD Projekt Red wrapped up the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3 in 2015.

During that period, Cyberpunk 2077 has slowly been revealed through various trailers and gameplay specials. But it’s only natural that things may not have necessarily made it to the final cut.

So, on Cyberpunk’s official Discord channel, the game’s Senior Level Designer publicly addressed the potential of Cyberpunk 2077 undergoing big gameplay changes.

Guns in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Guns definitely haven’t been removed and are still as prevalent as ever.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev explains situation

To reassure fans about the status of the game, one of the game’s developers – Miles Tost – has written a statement regarding the game.

Naturally, fans have been worried about the idea of material being cut and how that might impact things for launch, but he’s swiftly moved to reassure the community.

“We never had dual wielding and I have said my words on techie so often; not sure what else to say about it other than that if you unsure, please wait for reviews, check whoever you trust after it launches and get their input. Not every game is for everyone, we don’t have the power to change that, haha. No one is forcing you to buy the game day one and no one at CDPR wants you to be disappointed with a game you might not enjoy.

“Having said that, on the topic of cut features: cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game – 2 years from release.

“Of course, we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn’t end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

CD Projekt Red outline further delays

Adam Badowski & Marcin Iwiński spoke out to the community today to expand on the further delay and push back of the game’s release. “The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home.”

We will surely find out more as we approach that revised December 10 launch date, but it’s good to see developers take such a transparent approach with the community it seeks to build.

The game devs have obviously had huge success with their projects in the past. You only have to look at Witcher 3 to know that, and Tost even used that franchise as an example of how things typically evolve during development.

“Witcher 3 we also cut a ton of stuff, but in the end all of it made the game better – now I understand, this is disappointing for everyone when it happens and also difficult to understand without all the context of development environment, but in this case I just kindly ask you for your trust. Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy.”

What it means for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 comes out this November.

Game development pretty much equates to that of film development, where plenty of film footage ends up on the cutting room floor. It makes sense that not every feature was going to make it into the final game.

A potentially risky comment was suggesting that people wait for reviews before buying the game. But the game has already gone gold anyway, which shows the dedication to the game already. So, perhaps CD Projekt Red isn’t too afraid of that. In general terms, cut content – here and there – won’t make a huge difference to the direction or execution of a AAA game.

 